How BGMI can be optimized for low-end devices to counter BGMI Lite demand

BGMI has become the most downloaded and played action game in India in the recent past. Players returned to the new version of the game that replaced PUBG Mobile. Although Battlegrounds Mobile India was released in July 2021, the lite version (supposed to be introduced as the alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite) is yet to be released.

Players with low-end devices in India have been waiting long for the release of BGMI Lite and have taken to social media to urge Krafton to release the game. However, the wait has been prolonged since the developers have not given any indication other than a discord poll.

Ajmat Khan @MDAJMAT59344033

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

Therefore, players are still playing Battlegrounds Mobile India on their low-end devices and frequently encounter lags. However, specific settings can help in reducing the lag significantly.

What are the different solutions to optimize BGMI on low-end devices?

1) Clear phone storage

Phone storage plays a crucial role in the gaming performance of a player. Players with low-end devices can head over to their phone settings and clear obsolete and redundant files to increase free space on their phones. Doing this will reduce lag to a great extent.

2) Choose the best graphics settings

Battlegrounds Mobile India provides its players with dedicated graphics settings. Those who play the game on low-end devices can stick to the So Smooth and Smooth graphics options to reduce lags. This will give them a similar experience to that of PUBG Mobile Lite.

3) Play on the best FPS settings

Frame per second can affect the gaming experience of a player massively. Lags are primarily felt in frame drops. Therefore, players playing BGMI on low-end devices need to choose the highest FPS option available on their phones. While some brands provide the High FPS option, a few brands offer Ultra FPS.

4) Refrain from downloading resource packs

The latest 1.8 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India has a download size of 1.6 GB. However, the different resource packs present in the game increase the size of the game by more than 1.5 GB. This increases the total game size, which results in a prolonged loading time. Hence, players can avoid downloading resource packs.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar