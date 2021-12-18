How to build a snowman in BGMI to get a legendary outfit for free

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Like its global counterpart, the Indian version also introduces periodic updates which bring new themes, modes, and rewards.

The 1.7 update introduced the Mirror World themed event. However, the latest 'Into the Snowman' event will provide several new rewards as a new mode, exclusively in the map of Erangel.

Everything about the 'Into the Snowland' event in BGMI

Rewards:

The latest event in BGMI is the 'Into the Snowland' event, which celebrates the upcoming winter season in the game. Players are required to collect Processed Snow by completing the daily missions in order to obtain the specified rewards mentioned in the event.

Apart from silver fragments, AG currency, and BP, there are several other rewards too. Here's a look at the rewards:

Classic Crate Scraps: Players are entitled to receive five Classic Crate scraps upon collecting eight Processed Snow.

Premium Crate Coupons: BGMI players can get Premium Crate Coupons twice in this event. They can get a Premium Crate Coupon on getting 20 Processed Snow and a couple of Premium Crate Coupons again on getting 60 Processed Snow.

Bike Popularity: Bike Popularity gifts are amongst the most sought after items in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. A player's popularity can increase by 200 once they receive the Bike Popularity gift. In this event, players will receive five Bike Popularity gifts upon getting 40 Processed Snow.

Legendary Outfit: BGMI players can get hold of a permanent Legendary Outfit to dress their in-game character with. Since Legendary Outfits are hard to get, players will definitely try to obtain the outfit present in the event. The permanent Legendary Outfit can be obtained upon collecting 80 Processed Snow.

How to use the Processed Snow in matches

Processed Snow has appeared as an in-game item for BGMI players to use in classic mode matches. However, it has to be kept in mind that Processed Snow can only be used by players while playing the Erangel map (not Mirror World Themed Erangel).

There are certain areas like Stalber, Shooting Range, Shelter, Hospital, Quarry, and Gatka among others, where players can use the Processed Snow to obtain exciting rewards like outfits, armor, headgear, and ammunition.

However, each player is restricted to using only one Processed Snow per match. Squad mode is considered best for maximum rewards since one complete snowman can be built with four Processed Snow, one from each squad mate.

