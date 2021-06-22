How to change blood color in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Fans have already got their hands on Battlegrounds Mobile India right after the early access was rolled out on June 17th, 2021. Since then, players have been exploring the game's features and other aspects.

Even though BGMI is a specially-made-for-India PUBG Mobile, there are quite some differences between the two games. The game issues frequent disclaimers that try to set it apart from PUBG Mobile.

The 'kills' are now known as 'finishes' in the new game. However, the most notable visual change is the color of the blood. Upon shooting, the enemy poofs up into a green wisp of feathers. But players can tinker with certain settings and change these new effects.

This is how you can change the color of blood in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The entire color-changing process is quite easy and hardly takes up a minute. Players can make the blood blue, orange and even pink. To do this, just launch the game and follow the steps listed below.

1) Tap the 'arrow' button towards the extreme bottom right corner of the screen (the small icon next to 'inventory').

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

2) Select Settings from the list of options that appear.

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

After tapping the settings option, a drawer with a multitude of settings opens up.

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

4) From that settings list on the right, click on graphics.

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

5) Once the graphics settings open up, scroll towards the bottom. From this menu, players can tweak or lower graphics. Under Colorblind Mode, there are four options.

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

6) By default, the color scheme is set to 'Normal' (which means the blood will be green in Battlegrounds Mobile India). To get orange blood, select the 'Tritanopia' mode. For blue blood, choose 'Protanopia'. For pink blood, tap on 'Deuteranopia'.

Once the next game has started, the changes made in the settings should be visible.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

