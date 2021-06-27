How to copy layout and sensitivity settings to new BGMI account using 'share code' in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access has been out for around ten days, and players are eagerly awaiting the final release. The ranked system makes it pretty competitive, and having appropriate sensitivity settings and layout can turn out to be helpful on the battlefield.

Like the game’s global version, an option has been provided to the users by which they can copy the sensitivity and layout settings. Here’s an overview of how this can be done in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Copying layout and sensitivity settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Given are the steps on how the players can copy both the settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Layout

Step 1: To copy the layout, first, the users must go to the “Control” tab in the game’s settings.

Step 2: After that, they need to click on the “Gear/Settings” icon present beside the layout which is currently in use:

Click on the "Gear" icon

Step 3: Next, players are required to press the “Search Method” button.

Click on the Search Method option

A dialog box asking for the 19-digit-share code will appear. Upon pasting it, click “OK." An option to check the preview can be found.

They will have an option to check out the preview

Sensitivity

Step 1: Gamers should head to the “Sensitivity” tab in Battlegrounds Mobile India's settings.

Click on the "Layout Management" button

Step 2: They have to scroll down and click on the “Layout Management” option.

To copy the sensitivity, users must click on the "Search Method" button

Step 3: Tap on the “Search Method” option, a pop-up will show up, prompting the players to enter the cloud layout share code.

Paste the cloud layout share code

Players can then enter it to copy the sensitivity of the respective person.

Sharing their own code

Players can share their own code as well

As seen in the pictures earlier, the dialog boxes have a “Share” option as well. Users can click on them to find the code for their own sensitivity and layouts to share with their friends.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

