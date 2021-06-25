List of reasons that can get you permanently banned in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

A sense of joy has swept across Indian PUBG Mobile players after the Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access rolled out over a week back. All the users can download it directly from the Google Play Store after joining the game’s beta program. However, those on iOS platforms are still waiting for an official confirmation.

The South Korean company, Krafton, revealed on the game’s official website the rules of conduct that provide players with plenty of information regarding bans. The developer talks about the various misconducts, ban periods, and other regulations.

Criteria for permanent bans in Battlegrounds Mobile India

To play Battlegrounds Mobile India, all users must comply with the set terms and conditions. Violating them will have severe consequences, including account bans.

These are the reasons mentioned in the rules of conduct that could lead to permanent bans as per Krafton:

Use, develop, advertise, trade, or distribute unauthorized programs or hardware devices

Modification of game client, servers, and game data (packet, etc.)

Exploiting bugs and glitches

Discriminatory act (racial and sexual discrimination)

Teamkilling

Teaming

Stalking

Publishing personal information

Abusing (manipulating match results, etc.)

Usage of another user’s account/restrict the usage of account (for protecting the account)

Abusive use of AFK (Away From Keyboard or idling)

Disturbing business operations (spread false information, abuse customer service platform, impersonate oneself as an employee, create and spread rumors or conduct any other acts)

Abnormal gameplay

Inappropriate advertisement (commercial without authorization, abusive, etc.)

Abnormal payment and subscription

Abuse of open market store policies and processes

Trade/sell accounts

To avoid being permanently banned from the game, players must avoid the above.

Given below is the penalty criteria table for misconduct, where the penalties for all such activities have been given:

Penalty Criteria Table (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Readers can click here to head to BGMI’s official website and read the complete “Rules of Conduct.”

