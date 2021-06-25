BGMI UC Station event: How to get bonus UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India

UC is the in-game currency of Battlegrounds Mobile India, and players can utilize them to purchase various items from the shop. Earlier, the price of UC was higher compared to the global version, but the developers adjusted it on June 18th.

A few days back, the UC Station event was also added to the game, and it provides players with an opportunity to receive a bonus amount of UC.

Obtaining bonus UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India from UC Station event

The UC Station event commenced on June 22nd and will end on June 29th. During that time, players can obtain an additional amount of in-game currency on their purchases.

Players have to spin in order to know about the bonus amount

To begin with, users have to spin to know about the “Purchase Amount” and “Bonus Amount.” But in case they aren’t satisfied with it, they can refresh them:

Gamers have an option to refresh the “Purchase Amount” and “Bonus Amount”

Players must note that they will only be given a limited number of spins per day. This event is the perfect opportunity to acquire the in-game currency.

Here’s how they can access the BGMI UC Station event:

Step 1: Players have to first open Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices.

Step 2: They then must tap on the “UC” icon at the top of their screens.

Users are required to tap on the “UC Station” option

Step 3: Next, users can press the “UC Station” option, as shown in this picture.

Step 4: The UC Station event will appear, and they may finally spin.

