How to download BGMI 2.7 update on Android and iOS devices

Since its anticipated return in May, BGMI has leapfrogged its contemporaries to establish itself amongst the leading BR titles in the mobile market. With millions of gamers treading on the virtual battlegrounds daily, there has been an anxious wait for a new update. Krafton has finally given the green light to the release of the 2.7 update.

This update is set to bring in plenty of changes and additions, massively improving the BR experience of gamers across the country.

The BGMI 2.7 update can be easily installed via Google Play Store and Apple App Store

A few hours ago, Krafton announced the 2.4 update schedule on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website.

BGMI 2.7 update release schedule available on the game's official website (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at the official release timings:

AOS (Google Play): August 9, 1:30 pm ~ 7:30 pm

iOS (App Store): August 9, 4 pm

According to Krafton, the abovementioned timings are only estimations. Based on their devices and regions, players might see a difference in the update timing appearing on their devices.

Gamers across the country can directly download the 2.7 update from the Play Store and App Store. However, Android users who wish to install the BGMI 2.7 APK can do so by visiting the title's official website.

Steps BGMI players should follow to download the latest 2.7 update on their Android and iOS devices

Downloading the latest 2.7 update from the digital storefronts (Apple App Store or Google Play Store) is simple. Follow the steps below to install the updated title on your iOS or Android device. Thereafter, you can try all the new content (including the Dragon Ball Super-themed mode) in BGMI.

Step 1: Based on your device's operating system, navigate to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You can also visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and choose Play Store or App Store to reach the storefront.

Step 2: Use the search box to look for Battlegrounds Mobile India/ Battlegrounds India. Otherwise, move to the Games section. Tap on the pertinent search result (generally the one that appears first).

Step 3: Upon finding the game, tap on the "Install" or "Update" button to initiate downloading the latest 2.7 version on your Android or iOS device. The download timing will vary based on the speed of your WiFi/broadband connection.

Step 4: Once the game is successfully updated, allow microphone and storage access.

Step 5: Following successful installation, sign in to BGMI using a login method of your preference (Twitter, Google Play Games, or Facebook). Apple users can also use their Apple account and access the Game Center to log in to the latest 2.7 version.

Step 6: Make your way to the in-game "Download" section. Download the required resource packages and other files.

If you're using an emulator, you can follow the same steps to install the latest August update on your PC. However, ensure you install an authentic Android emulator first.