How to find stylish names for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has officially been released for Android devices. Players can head to the Google Play Store to download it for free.

The game will soon get rolled out for iOS devices as well. Players can experience intense battle royale action in HD quality graphics and immersive soundtracks.

There is also an option to change the in-game character name with the help of a rename card. Players can use lots of stylish symbols to make their character's name stand out during matches.

However, many players cannot access stylish-looking fonts and symbols from their smartphone's keyboard.

How to find stylish names for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Rename card cost in BGMI

It is straightforward to change the name of a player's in-game character in BGMI. They can do it with the help of a rename card.

Gamers can head to the Shop > Treasure section to purchase one. The cost of one rename card in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 180 UC.

To find stylish names for Battlegrounds Mobile India, users can use name generator websites available on the internet. These sites help them create desired nicknames mixed with stylish fonts and symbols.

Here are top websites that players can visit to get themselves some stylish IGNs:

1) Nickfinder.com: It is one of the best websites to create stylish names on the internet. BGMI players can also use this website to find innovative names for their characters.

It offers lots of options like Fancy Text Symbols and Cool Text Generator. Users need to type their desired name in the dialog box, and they will get hundreds of stylish name options.

2) Nicknames.name: This website houses thousands of stylish names which players can use for their in-game character. There are other options like Nicknames to Symbols and Combining two names to create more stylish names on the website.

To ease things up for players, here are some of the most stylish names for players to use in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐

Ａｇｅｎｔツ

꧁༒☬LegendPUBG☬༒

░B░O░S░S░

么N๏๏乃么

RAKESH꧁

︻デ═一 ▸☆

R2F | T O F F A N

PUBGDrugster☆

1v4 prince

𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞

Mσσɳɾιʂҽ

ŘΔĐƗĆΔŁŞ

𝓑𝓸𝓽𝓴𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻

𝙹𝙸𝙽个𝙿 𝙰 𝙿 𝙰

DEVILFIGHTER

M416 best

CHOCOLATEY BOY

ᴍᴀꜱᴛᴇʀ

BOD | MAXXIMUS

