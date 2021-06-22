How to fix BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) issues with downloading maps and matchmaking

Battlegrounds Mobile India players were experiencing an issue for the last few hours where they were unable to download the resource pack. As a result, the in-game experience was significantly restricted to Erangel and Arcade mode.

"Download failed due to a network error. Please check your network settings" was being displayed

Users encountered an error message when opening the 'download' section from the settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India, stating that the download failed due to a network error. In addition, all the maps displayed a 0.1 MB download which users couldn't get through.

Earlier, the developers had addressed this issue through a post on their official handles. This has finally been resolved, and players can now download them to enjoy playing all the maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Also read: How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) beta version: APK+ OBB download links and Play Store Early Access method revealed

Steps to fix the matchmaking and resource pack download errors in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Here are the steps on how users can resolve the issue:

Step 1: After opening the game, the players need to tap on the arrow located on the bottom right. Next, they must click on the 'Settings' option.

Click on the 'Log Out' option and a dialog box will appear press ok

Step 2: The in-game settings will open up on their screens. They have to press the 'Log Out' option.

Click on the "Repair" button

Step 3: Once they have logged out, on the loading screen, users must tap on the 'Repair' button as shown in the picture above.

Routine Repair should be checked when players repair the client.

Step 4: Players must check the 'Routine Repair' and then click “OK.” After the client has been repaired, they must open the game. The respective patch will be installed.

The issue has beem fixed and players cam able to download the resource packs

Step 5: After the patch, the issue will be resolved. Users can then restart Battlegrounds Mobile India to enjoy playing the game.

After the problem, has been fixed, players can download all the maps as usual

Also read: "Krafton's new virtual world elements make BGMI more fun to play": Kronten Gaming on Battlegrounds Mobile India's unique features and contribution to esports ecosystem

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Gautham Balaji