How to generate stylish BGMI names in 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offers an engaging battle royale experience in which players can shine by showing off their combat and survival skills. However, another way to stand apart in a game like Battlegrounds Mobile India is to customize your in-game persona.

You can use different combinations of outfits, characters, and accessories to create a unique in-game identity. Similarly, you can generate and alter your in-game username (using a Rename Card) to showcase your distinctive identity in the Indian PUBG Mobile variant.

How to generate a unique name and use it as an IGN in BGMI

A free Rename Card is available via progress missions (Image via Krafton)

It is relatively easy to create a new name in Battlegrounds Mobile India, and you can use a name generator website to do so. You will be able to generate an IGN (in-game name) with unique symbols and stylish fonts to later use in the game. You must copy the generated game and paste it into Battlegrounds Mobile India to make the changes.

However, you will need a Rename Card in Battlegrounds Mobile India to change your username, which costs 60 UC (Unknown Credits). You can only buy the Rename Card from the shop if you already have enough UC, since in-app purchases have been inactive in BGMI since its removal from the Play Store and the App Store in India.

Besides the in-game shop, there is still a way to claim a Rename Card for free in Battlegrounds Mobile India with the help of level-up missions. The game offers a free card to players who have reached Level 10 of the progress missions.

How to generate a name and customize it in BGMI?

How to generate a name for BGMI (Image via Nickfinder)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can generate a new username for your Battlegrounds Mobile India account:

Step 1: Use any web browser on your smartphone, tablet, or PC (for Android emulator users) and search for name generator websites like nickfinder, battlegroundsmobileguru, and gaming nicknames.

Step 2: These websites provide plenty of username suggestions that you can use straight away. However, you can also generate a specific nickname using the unique symbols or stylish fonts available on the website.

Step 3: Once you have generated a username that you are happy with, you should copy it so that you can use it in the game later.

A guide to changing your name in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

You can follow the steps given below to use the generated name to customize your IGN in BGMI:

Step 1: Open the game and log in with your preferred method.

Step 2: Click your profile avatar in the lobby.

Step 3: You should tap on 'Player Level' under your profile avatar and go to the 'Basic Info' tab to view your in-game progress.

Step 4: Make sure that you have progressed for at least 10 levels in Battlegrounds Mobile India and collect the Rename Card that is offered as a reward.

You can acquire a free Rename Card upon reaching Level 10 in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Step 5: Return to the lobby, open the Inventory, and select the Rename Card from the last section of the Inventory.

Step 6: Tap the 'Use' button and paste the generated name in the text box that appears. You can confirm the changes, following which the game will update your username.

