How to generate and use sensitivity codes to copy settings in BGMI

BGMI, since its release, has become a crowd favorite with over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It has become one of the most popular battle royale games, just like its global counterpart, PUBG Mobile. For the best result, players have dug into the nitty gritties of Battlegrounds Mobile India, fixing their sensitivity settings. BGMI offers a variety of sensitivity settings from Camera to ADS to Gyroscope, all having their respective sensitivities.
Since setting the sensitivity can sometimes be tedious, some users tend to copy the sensitivity settings of famous players, which isn't ideal.
Sensitivity code and sensitivity settings in BGMI
Generating sensitivity code in BGMI
Players wishing to share sensitivity codes in the gaming community need to undertake the following steps:
- Step 1: Head to the Settings option from the main menu
- Step 2: Tap on the Sensitivity option to get into the Sensitivity section
- Step 3: Upload settings to the Cloud so that the Sensitivity settings remain unchanged
- Step 4: Then, tap on Layout management
- Step 5: Click on Share to share the Cloud layout
- Step 6: Choose the number of fingers used to play and the type of device used
- Step 7: Click on Copy and Share to share the desired BGMI sensitivity settings
Copying Sensitivity settings code in BGMI
Gamers who follow certain esports players or famous YouTubers often tend to copy their sensitivity settings to improve their gameplay. However, they need to know how to copy the sensitivity settings properly. Here are the steps to follow:
- Step 1: Head to the Settings option from the main menu
- Step 2: Tap on the Sensitivity option to get into the Sensitivity section
- Step 3: Then, tap on Layout management
- Step 4: Click on the Search method option to Search the desired sensitivity settings code
- Step 5: Paste the 19 digit sensitivity code correctly. For example: 7031-4658-2509-5733-376.
- Step 6: Tap on Preview to have a look at the new sensitivity settings
- Step 7: Click on Upload to Cloud to successfully copy and save the Sensitivity settings.
However, users should be aware that the entire process of copying the BGMI Sensitivity code has to be done before the code expires.
Note: Players are advised not to use other people's sensitivity settings as it can hamper their gameplay. They can play a few games and set their sensitivity settings accordingly.