How to generate and use sensitivity codes to copy settings in BGMI

BGMI, since its release, has become a crowd favorite with over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It has become one of the most popular battle royale games, just like its global counterpart, PUBG Mobile. For the best result, players have dug into the nitty gritties of Battlegrounds Mobile India, fixing their sensitivity settings. BGMI offers a variety of sensitivity settings from Camera to ADS to Gyroscope, all having their respective sensitivities.

Since setting the sensitivity can sometimes be tedious, some users tend to copy the sensitivity settings of famous players, which isn't ideal.

Sensitivity code and sensitivity settings in BGMI

Generating sensitivity code in BGMI

Players wishing to share sensitivity codes in the gaming community need to undertake the following steps:

Step 1: Head to the Settings option from the main menu

Head to the Settings option from the main menu Step 2: Tap on the Sensitivity option to get into the Sensitivity section

Tap on the Sensitivity option to get into the Sensitivity section Step 3: Upload settings to the Cloud so that the Sensitivity settings remain unchanged

Upload settings to the Cloud so that the Sensitivity settings remain unchanged Step 4: Then, tap on Layout management

Then, tap on Layout management Step 5: Click on Share to share the Cloud layout

Click on Share to share the Cloud layout Step 6: Choose the number of fingers used to play and the type of device used

Choose the number of fingers used to play and the type of device used Step 7: Click on Copy and Share to share the desired BGMI sensitivity settings

Copying Sensitivity settings code in BGMI

Gamers who follow certain esports players or famous YouTubers often tend to copy their sensitivity settings to improve their gameplay. However, they need to know how to copy the sensitivity settings properly. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1 : Head to the Settings option from the main menu

: Head to the Settings option from the main menu Step 2 : Tap on the Sensitivity option to get into the Sensitivity section

: Tap on the Sensitivity option to get into the Sensitivity section Step 3 : Then, tap on Layout management

: Then, tap on Layout management Step 4 : Click on the Search method option to Search the desired sensitivity settings code

: Click on the Search method option to Search the desired sensitivity settings code Step 5 : Paste the 19 digit sensitivity code correctly. For example: 7031-4658-2509-5733-376.

: Paste the 19 digit sensitivity code correctly. For example: 7031-4658-2509-5733-376. Step 6 : Tap on Preview to have a look at the new sensitivity settings

: Tap on Preview to have a look at the new sensitivity settings Step 7: Click on Upload to Cloud to successfully copy and save the Sensitivity settings.

However, users should be aware that the entire process of copying the BGMI Sensitivity code has to be done before the code expires.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Players are advised not to use other people's sensitivity settings as it can hamper their gameplay. They can play a few games and set their sensitivity settings accordingly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer