How to get Bentley supercars in BGMI

Following the massive success of the Pagani collaboration, Krafton has added the Bentley supercars in BGMI. The collaboration has already attained great popularity in PUBG Mobile. Hence, its addition in the latest 3.1 update of the game's Indian version has created a great deal of buzz among millions of BGMI enthusiasts.

The Bentley supercars are available in various versions in Battlegrounds Mobile India and can be obtained by players easily.

How can you get Bentley supercars in BGMI?

The long-awaited collaboration featuring Bentley supercars in BGMI is now live in the 3.1 update. You can obtain exclusive themed vehicle skins to massively enrich the quality of your in-game inventory. These exclusive car skins are available in the new Bentley Speed Drift event, which is scheduled to continue till 05:29 am IST on May 21, 2023.

Speed Drift event to get Bentley supercars in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The vehicle skins are available in unique colors (based on their variants). They are assigned to different cars (UAZ, Mirado, Coupe RB, and Dacia) and can be redeemed using Bentley Lucky medals (by spending UC).

Here's an overview of the available Bentley supercars in BGMI and their prices in terms of Lucky medals:

For Coupe RB - Bentley Batur - Bonneville Pearlescent Silver (One Lucky medal) and Holoprism (Three Lucky medals). For UAZ - Bentley Bentyaga Azure - Magnetic (One Lucky medal) and Galaxy Glitter (Three Lucky medals). For Mirado - Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner - Tanzanite Purple (One Lucky medal) and Holocrystal (Three Lucky medals). For Dacia - Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner - Damson over Silver Storm (One Lucky medal) and Nebula (Three Lucky medals).

Furthermore, those who collect all eight cars will be entitled to redeem a free Masterpiece Bentley skin, which is an extremely rare cosmetic.

To get the Bentley Lucky medal, tap on the "Start Accelerating" button and spend UC at the following rates: 60, 180, 500, 1000, 2500, 5800, and 7200. You can also use UC discount vouchers.

However, note that accelerating once doesn't ensure getting a speed boost and moving on to the next level. Securing a successful speed boost is luck-based. Therefore, you'll likely have to spend plenty of UC to get Bentley skins in BGMI.

What are the other rewards in the Bentley Speed Drift event in BGMI?

You can also get hold of stunning cosmetics and other items while accelerating through the Bentley collaboration event's tiers.

Other rewards are also available in the Bentley Speed Drift event (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at all the rewards up for grabs in the BGMI collaboration event with Bentley:

Bentley Lucky Medal

Groove Socialite Set

Prim Prestige Set

Tech Striker Set

Prime Precision - Honey Badger

Powerpulse - AMR

Innova Illusion - S12K

Groove Socialite Cover

Prim Prestige Cover

Tech Striker Cover

Skull Can Smoke Grenade

Bentley Parachute

Bentley Ornament

Supply Crate Coupon

Classic Crate Coupon

Lucky Voucher x1500

While many BGMI YouTubers have already got hold of the Bentley skins, it remains to be seen how many normal players can bag the stunning skins.