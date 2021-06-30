How to get BGMI Early Access before full version releases

Players across India are rushing to gain Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) before the final version of the battle royale title is released.

Early access is available for everyone now.



And iOS users…. It’s just around the corner ❤️ — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 18, 2021

While Android users can access the game, iOS users cannot. It is expected that iOS players will be able to download the game when it launches.

Krafton has not set a launch date for BGMI, but players can expect it to be released soon. BGMI's gameplay is similar to that of the global version of PUBG Mobile. This game comes a year after PUBG Mobile's ban in India.

How to gain Early Access to BGMI

📢BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Early Access version is now available on Google Play Store!



✔Can't get in? Don't worry, more slots will be made available frequently.

✔Also, your in-game progress and purchases will be stored and available in the final version of the game. pic.twitter.com/j6GcZqVGA2 — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@BattleMobile_IN) June 17, 2021

1. Interested mobile gamers must first click here to register for the testing program.

Players will have to click on "BECOME A TESTER"

2. They will then have to click on the “BECOME A TESTER” option.

Players will have to click on “download it on Google Play”

3. If players get successfully registered as a tester, they will need to tap on the hyperlinked phrase, “download it on Google Play.”

4. Players will get redirected to the Google Play Store, where they can click on the “Install” option.

Note: Some players might still see the “Unregister” option despite becoming a tester. This is a common problem, and it might take some time for the “Install” option to appear on the BGMI Google Play Store page.

