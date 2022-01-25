How to get BGMI star Jonathan's voice pack for free

After a long wait, the developers of BGMI, Krafton Inc., have released the latest 1.8 update. It is the first patch of the year, and, as a result, there are several new items, modes, events, maps, and a lot more brought into the game.

However, the introduction of voice packs of popular streamers and pro players has attracted the most attention to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton had previously announced the release of the voice packs of Snax, Jonathan, and Kaztro. Among the three, Jonathan's voice pack was the first to appear on 18 January.

Details about BGMI pro player Jonathan's voice pack giveaway

Jonathan's voice pack is available in two variants: the basic voice pack and the mythic voice pack. While the former contains only English audio messages, the mythic voice pack includes the famous dialogs of Jonathan in both Hindi and English.

These voice packs do not come for free. Players can head to the in-game shop to purchase the basic voice pack for 250 UC or buy Lucky Crates to obtain the mythic voice pack.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Battlegrounds Mobile India announced a massive giveaway where users can get Jonathan's voice packs for free. The post highlights the fact that 30 lucky winners will get his basic voice pack for free, while 30 other lucky winners will receive the mythic voice pack in BGMI.

Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Gamers need to follow the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

They must use the hashtag "#PLAYASYOURHERO" and share the post with their respective squads on their social media profiles.

Then, users must tap on the link provided in the bio of Battlegrounds Mobile India's Instagram page and fill up the form describing why they love Jonathan.

They need to ensure that their answers are better than the others, which will considerably increase their chance of winning the giveaway.

Players must remember that participating in the giveaway does not ensure winning it, as many other fans of Jonathan will also be participating. Winning in the giveaway involves a matter of luck as well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer