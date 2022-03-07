How to get cheap BGMI UC from Codashop? (March 2022)

The battle royale game, BGMI, has been one of the most popular games in the Indian gaming market. Millions of players have downloaded and played the action game, resulting in an ever-increasing player base. The increase in the number of players has also paved the path for a rapid increase in purchases using in-game currency.

The currency present in Battlegrounds Mobile India is known as Unknown Cash (UC). Unknown Cash can be used in the game to open crates, use Lucky Spins, purchase the seasonal Royale Pass, and a lot more. With so many uses of the currency, the need for UC has skyrocketed.

However, since the UC bundles present in the in-game shop are priced very high, gamers have been searching for alternative apps to get UC for cheap. Witnessing such a crisis, the developers, Krafton Inc., have partnered with Codashop to cater to the needs of players across the country.

How to purchase BGMI UC from Codashop in March 2022

Codashop has been popularized by famous YouTubers and Battlegrounds Mobile India Partners, as the website has been recognized as the official BGMI UC store. Users can head over to the game's official website and tap on the UC Shop option to visit Codashop's webpage.

Codashop to BGMI is what Midasbuy is to PUBG Mobile. Players need to fill out their Battlegrounds Mobile India ID and the amount of UC to be purchased. They can pay the UC amount via UPI applications and Netbanking.

In March 2022, Codashop is yet to introduce any sale. However, players can still use the app to get UC at a discounted rate. Here's a look at the discounted prices of the different UC bundles.

Purchase 60 UC at ₹75

Purchase 300 UC at ₹380 and get 25 UC extra

Purchase 600 UC at ₹750 and get 60 UC extra

Purchase 1500 UC at ₹1900 and get 300 UC extra

Purchase 3000 UC at ₹3800 and get 850 UC extra

Purchase 6000 UC at ₹7500 and get 2100 UC extra

Note: Players are advised to go through the Terms and Conditions of Codashop before making any purchase. Furthermore, they must take all precautionary measures while making online transactions.

Edited by Srijan Sen