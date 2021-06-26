How to get free AG currency in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has released its early access to all players for free on the Google Play Store. The developers have kept the core concept of gameplay the same as what was available in the previous version of the game, PUBG Mobile.

There are different types of currencies available in BGMI that help unlock different in-game items like weapon skins, outfits, and much more. AG currency is the latest in-game currency available for players to use in the game. Players can use AG currency to redeem lots of colorful costumes in the title. While many of these outfits are legendary, some are classed as epic and rare.

This article discusses some tips on how to get free AG currency in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to get free AG currency in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

#1 From Events:

Free AG currency in BGMI events

There are lots of events available to players which reward free AG currency. Players need to complete tasks mentioned in the events, like driving for 10,000KM or defeating 20 enemy players, and they can get free AG currency in their BGMI accounts.

One such event is available in Battlegrounds Mobile India in which players can receive 200 AG currency upon reaching the Silver tier in the game. There is another event called Friends for Life in which players can receive up to 300 AG currency for free upon adding 13 new in-game friends.

#2 From achievements:

Free AG currency on completing achievements in BGMI

There are lots of achievements available in BGMI, which also reward AG currency. Players need to complete these achievements to increase their AG currency count. Here are some of the best achievements that offer a high amount of AG currency:

#1 Elite Communicator: Send 31 radio messages to chat channels to receive 100 AG currency.

#2 Bullseye: Get more than 75 points on 50 occasions at the Cheer Park Shooting Range to receive 200 AG currency.

#3 Social Star II: Reach 50 LIKEs on personal best to get 50 AG currency.

#4 Hello World: Invite 50 different players to the Cheer Park you are in to get 200 AG currency.

#5 Lifelong Learner II: Complete 30 Bothers in Arms matches to get 100 AG currency.

Players can visit the shop section to view the outfits that are available for purchase with AG currency. They can even unlock many famous outfits like Fairy Dresses, Frog Prince Set, and more with AG currency in BGMI.

