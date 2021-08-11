How to get free Arctic Spy set and Dream Partner title in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most preferred titles in the battle royale genre. The title offers various graphics and FPS options for the ultimate gaming experience. There are many maps and modes available for players to explore in the game.

The developers release lots of in-game events that provide players with interesting rewards. A new event called the Dream Team event has been launched in the game, which offers players a permanent outfit and other rewards.

This article shares a step-by-step guide on how to get a free Arctic Spy Set and Dream Partner title.

Free Arctic Spy set and Dream Partner title in BGMI

Dream Partner title in BGMI

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get the Dream Partner Title in BGMI:

1) Players will need to complete the Dream Team event in duo mode to get the Dream Partner title for free.

2) Send a Team Up request to any of your in-game friends to play in the event.

3) Once players team up in Duo mode, they can play the required number of matches and collect the rewards in BGMI.

4) Two daily missions will provide additional rewards for players.

5) The missions include defeating a certain number of opponents with a particular weapon or riding a vehicle as a Duo for the given distance in the event.

Here are the rewards from the Duo Dream Team event in BGMI:

6 Duo matches: 3 Supply crate coupon scraps

8 Duo matches: 2 Classic crate coupon scraps

14 Duo matches: Lightning AWM weapon skin

22 Duo matches: 1 Supply crate coupon

30 Duo matches: 1 Rating Protection Card

40 Duo matches: Pretty in Pink Set (10 days)

45 Duo matches: Pretty in Pink Headgear (10 days)

55 Duo matches: 5 Classic crate coupon scraps

60 Duo matches: Adorable Panda Set (15 days)

65 Duo matches: Dream Partner Title

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get a free Arctic Spy Set in BGMI:

Arctic Spy Set in BGMI

1) Players can get the Arctic Spy Set for free by completing the Dream Team event in Squad mode.

2) The player will need to invite three more players to Team Up with them in the Dream Team event in BGMI.

3) Once the squad gets completed, players can play the required number of matches to receive the permanent outfit.

4) Players can also complete additional missions in the Dream Team event to receive extra rewards like BP and classic crate coupon scraps.

Here are the rewards from the Squad Dream Team Event in BGMI:

10 Squad Classic Matches: 3 Supply crate coupon scraps

15 Squad Classic Matches: 2 Classic crate coupon scraps

25 Squad Classic Matches: Seeing Red Set

40 Squad Classic Matches: 3 Classic crate coupon scraps

55 Squad Classic Matches: 1 Rating Protection Card

70 Squad Classic Matches: Fluffy Rabbit Hat (10 days)

85 Squad Classic Matches: Fluffy Rabbit Set (10 days)

100 Squad Classic Matches: 5 Classic crate coupon scraps

110 Squad Classic Matches: Arctic Spy Cover

120 Squad Classic Matches: Arctic Spy Set

Edited by Shaheen Banu