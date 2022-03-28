How to get free emotes in BGMI (2022)

When it comes to Battle Royale gaming on mobile phones, BGMI's name tops the list. Millions of Indian gamers enjoy playing the game daily. This has resulted in the developers introducing various in-game items to enrich the gaming experience of their users.

Although the BR mode is full of suspense, the presence of emotes helps light up the mood. These emotes are used by players after a successful clutch or for sheer fun on the battlegrounds.

What are the different ways BGMI players can follow to get free emotes?

1) Monthly Royale Pass

Players trying to get free emotes in Battlegrounds Mobile India can head over to the Royale Pass section to fulfill their wants. The new Cycle system in the game has resulted in the introduction of a Royale Pass every month.

Each Royale Pass contains a free emote at Level 15. Players are required to complete specific weekly RP missions to reach Level 15. In the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5 Month 9, the Archery Dance emote is available for free.

2) Crates

Another way to get free emotes in BGMI is through crate opening. Players can try their luck in Premium, Classic, and Supply Crates to get free emotes. These emotes accompany mythic outfits.

However, since mythic items are hard to get hold of, players might have to use plenty of crate coupons to add the free emote to their in-game inventory.

3) Characters

Apart from the generic characters, the developers have introduced five special characters with unique emotes. These characters can be redeemed for free with the help of character shards.

Players can play with special characters and unlock new levels once a special character is redeemed. They can get special emotes by exchanging free character shards and premium character shards.

Here is a list of different characters and their prices in BGMI.

Victor: Free

Sara: 600UC/600 Character Vouchers

Carlo: 1200 UC/ 1200 Character Vouchers

Andy: 1200 UC/1200 Character Vouchers

Anna: 600 UC/ 600 Character Vouchers

4) Events

Several events appear in Battlegrounds Mobile India, which offers players several rewards. While some events are theme-specific, some are related to special festivals in India.

Among the various rewards that these events offer, emotes are players' favorites. They must complete event-specific missions to collect tokens, which are then exchanged to obtain free emotes in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar