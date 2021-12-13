How to get free skins in BGMI (December 2021)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently one of the most played Battle Royale games in the country. The exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile has a huge fanbase in the country. To make the game more appealing to the players, Krafton, the developers of this game, have introduced several gun skins and outfits for players.

BGMI has a unique set of weapon skins and outfits in the game. Players can avail all these skins and outfits either for free or by spending UCs.

In this article, players will get some ideas about how to get free skins in BGMI in December 2021.

Ways to claim free skins in BGMI in December 2021:

With every new update, BGMI developers introduce some new gun skins and outfits. Some of these gun skins are available for a limited time and others will be permanently added to the player's inventory.

However, players can avail or claim some weapon skins for free. Here are some of the ways to get gun skins for free in December 2021.

1) Using Silver Fragments:

Players can spend Silver Fragments in order to get free gun skins from the shop. This is available from the daily log-in event currently available in the game. The event will continue till 31st December, 2021.

Daily log-in event(Screengrab from game)

Players can also collect Silver Fragments by dismantling some previously unused outfits in-game.

2) Invite a friend:

Players need to invite one of their friends to the game. Their friend has to download the game using this invite and the two should play a game together. Once this is complete, both players will get some coins and they can spend those coins to buy some permanent weapon skins.

Invite your friend to collect coins (Screengrab from game)

3) Using Limited UC:

BGMI recently introduced Limited UC in-game. Players can collect Limited UCs by completing several events and spend that to purchase permanent free gun skins.

Also Read Article Continues below

These are some of the events that can be followed in order to get free gun skins. However, players need to be cautious about temporary and permanent gun skins before claiming an item.

Edited by Saman