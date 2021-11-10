Limited UC in BGMI: Use, how to get, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has always been known for its best-in-class, high-quality survival experience, which eventually makes it one of the country's most popular battle royale titles. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile always brings in new updates and items to make it more entertaining.

However, recently Krafton, the developers of BGMI, introduced a new event with a new currency named Limited UC, just like the other in-game currency. Gamers can avail this currency by completing certain tasks or missions in the game.

In this article, players will get an idea of how to use and collect this Limited UC in BGMI.

Everything to know about Limited UC in BGMI

BGMI players can redeem a new in-game currency called Limited UC. After clicking on the currency, players will get a new message from the game mentioning:

'Can only be used in the limited UC store.'

UC is the in-game currency of BGMI. To purchase any item from the game's store, players need to spend their UC's. However, players need to spend real money for UC to be credited in their game wallet.

With the new event, Krafton brings new in-game currency players will get for free by completing certain missions. Players can avail of up to 3000 limited UC credited to their accounts before the completion of the in-game event.

How to collect the Limited UC in BGMI

Players need to follow the below steps to collect the Limited UC in BGMI.

Step 1: Open the game and head towards the Event section from the main screen.

Step 2: Players will get some missions here and can collect the Limited UCs. Here are the details of all the missions-

Team Up event:

Complete 10 matches while in a group with friends: 100 Limited UC

Team Up Event (Screengrab from BGMI)

Ranked Challenge:

Finish in the Top 10 10 times: 100 Limited UC

Ranked Challenge (Screengrab from BGMI)

Kill enemies and get limited UC:

Kill 30 enemies in Classic mode: 100 Limited UC

Kill enemies and get limited UC (Screengrab from BGMI)

Login and get limited UC:

Login 1 day: 100 Limited UC

Login 3 days: 200 Limited UC

Login 5 days: 200 Limited UC

Login 10 days: 300 Limited UC

Login 20 days: 500 Limited UC

Login 30 days: 800 Limited UC

Log In and get Limited UC (Screengrab from BGMI)

Stay online and get limited UC:

Stay online and get limited UC (Screengrab from BGMI)

Stay online for 60 minutes on 11/11: 100 Limited UC

Stay online for 90 minutes on 11/11: 200 Limited UC

Stay online for 120 minutes on 11/11: 300 Limited UC

How to use the Limited UC in BGMI

Krafton has not revealed any details on how to use the new Limited UC currency in the Limited UC store. However, this UC will expire after January 10, 2022. So, it is expected that the developers will come up with something before that, and players can use the Limited UC then.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar