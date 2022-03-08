How to get free UC in BGMI: Best Android apps recommended

BGMI has a currency of its own, similar to most other popular games on the Google Play Store. It is called Unknown Cash or UC, used for several purposes like purchasing RP, using lucky spins, and opening crates.

Since many players play the game for free and cannot afford to spend money, they search for various applications that can help them purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India for free. However, they must be apprised of fraud applications and avoid them.

Which are the best Android applications to get free BGMI UC?

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Throughout the years, Google has established itself as the most trusted tech site on the internet. Google Opinion Rewards, therefore, stands as a safe and reliable application for users to get UC for making purchases in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Since most Android devices use Google to run the UI, gamers will already have an account, which will help them get easy surveys. Upon completing these surveys, they will get Play Credits, which individuals can use to receive money and exchange the same for UC.

2) Winzo

Winzo is a gaming application promoted by several Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTubers and partners. Since these popular content creators are participating in various games in the application, it can be said that Winzo is a safe and trusted application to get UC.

Several games, including BGMI, allow players to participate for free. They can use the joining bonus to play games. Winning these games will reward them with money that they can easily withdraw by linking their bank accounts with the app after completing the KYC.

The amount obtained from the app can be used to purchase BGMI UC.

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay has emerged as a popular Get-Paid-To app available to users across the country. This Android application is safe and works on a similar principle to Google Opinion Rewards.

BGMI gamers can earn money using the application by completing some simple tasks. They can later use this money to purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: Players are requested to go through the Terms and Conditions of the mentioned applications before making purchases. Also, This article reflects the author's views.

