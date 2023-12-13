How to get free Unknown Cash (UC) in BGMI

Free UC in BGMI is extremely rare to come by but can be obtained if players keep track of certain events. Also known as Unknown Cash, UC is the most sought-after resource in Battlegrounds Mobile India. There are a few types of currencies in BGMI, and UC is the only one that requires you to spend real money.

Battlegrounds Mobile India comes with a vast array of cosmetics for your character, weapons, vehicles, and more. While there are ways of obtaining some cosmetics for free, the coveted selections usually cost a lot of money.

In this article, we will tell you a few ways to get free UC in BGMI.

Best ways to get Free UC in BGMI

The Glacier M416 is one of the most expensive skins in the game (Image via Krafton)

Krafton usually doesn't give away UC for free in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, they launch certain events that allow you to accrue this expensive currency without breaking the bank.

Right now, you can get free UC in the following ways:

Holiday Greetings

BGMI Partner title holder

Holiday Greetings

This event will provide a lot of UC as a bonus if you spend a certain amount of money. The Holiday Greetings event started on December 2, 2023, at 5:30 am IST and will end on December 26, 2023, at 5:29 am IST.

In this event, purchasing UC will reward you with a free bonus of Unknown Cash. There are different slabs:

If you buy 60 UC, you will get 60 for free.

If you buy 300 UC, you will get 200 for free along with the previous reward.

If you buy 600 UC, you will get 220 for free, along with both the previous rewards.

If you buy 1,500 UC, you will get 900 for free, along with all of the previous rewards.

If you buy 3,000 UC, you will get 1,500 for free, along with all of the previous rewards.

If you buy 6,000 UC, you will get 3,000 for free, along with all of the previous rewards.

If you buy 12,000 UC, you will get 6,000 for free, along with all of the previous rewards.

If you buy 18,000 UC, you will get a UC UP Bonus Pack for free, along with all of the previous rewards. The Bonus Pack will give you a random amount of Unknown Cash (400, 650, 900, 1,600, 2,300, or 3,000).

BGMI Partner title holder

Omega, from team Soul, holds the Partner title (Image via Krafton)

If you have the prestigious BGMI Partner title, then you can obtain 8,100 UC from Krafton every time a new Royal Pass arrives, along with the Elite Plus Royal Pass.

The Partner title is quite a rare achievement in Battlegrounds Mobile India. As a result, those conferred with this title are rewarded generously by the developers.