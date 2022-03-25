How to get Lamborghini in BGMI Speed Drift event

The 1.9 update has finally made its way into BGMI, making it the second major in-game update of the year. The update has brought along several new modes, events, features, cosmetics, and items in the game to refresh and improve the players' gaming experience.

Millions of players from different parts of the country are enjoying the new update on a daily basis. As a result, the developers of the game, Krafton Inc., have introduced a new event that celebrates the collaboration of Battlegrounds Mobile India with automobile giant Lamborghini.

The arrival of Lamborghini will see players spending loads of UC to get their hands on the supercar skins in the game. This will follow three automobile brands - Tesla, Mustang GT, and Koenigsegg, all of which were massively popular when they were introduced in BGMI. The collaboration proved the leaks of several YouTubers and content creators to be true.

Details about the new 'Speed Drift' event in BGMI

Lamborghini has arrived in Battlegrounds Mobile India for players to obtain supercar skins and considerably enrich their in-game inventory. The car skins are available in the 'Speed Drift' event, which is scheduled to continue till April 30 (UTC + 0).

Vehicle skins come in different colors and types, and are designated for different vehicles in the game. These skins can be redeemed using Lucky medals by spending UC. Here's a detailed look at the various car skins and their prices in terms of Lucky medals.

1) For Coupe RB - Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo (1 Lucky medal) and Aventador SVJ Blue (3 Lucky medals).

2) For Dacia - Estoque Metal Grey (1 Lucky medal) and Estoque Oro (3 Lucky medals).

3) For UAZ - URUS Giallo Inti (1 Lucky medal) and URUS Pink (3 Lucky medals).

To get the Lucky medal, BGMI players will need to click on the Accelerate button and spend UC in an increasing rate - 60, 180, 500, 1000, 2500, 5800, and 7200. However, accelerating once does not guarantee moving onto the next tier. Getting a successful acceleration is a matter of luck. Therefore, it is guaranteed that players will have to spend a hefty amount of money to get Lamborghini skins in BGMI.

They can either use the skins themselves or gift them to their in-game friends. They are also entitled to get mythic and legendary outfits, and weapon skins, while accelerating through the event's tiers.

