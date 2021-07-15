How to get the new Tesla Dacia skin in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the local version of the famous Battle Royale title, PUBG Mobile, developed for Indian citizens. The game offers Ultra HD-quality graphics and immersive dynamics. The title will feature lots of local events and regional tournaments for players.

Krafton recently collaborated with Tesla to bring a new look to some of the vehicles. There are various Tesla Cars and Cybertrucks skins available for players to purchase in the title. Players can head to the Tesla Drift event to check out the new skins. There are skins for Dacia and Rony Pickup trucks at the event. This article discusses how to get the new Tesla Dacia skin in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players can now find the Tesla Dacia skin in BGMI

Tesla Drift event in BGMI 1.5 update

Here is a step by step guide on how to get the Tesla Dacia skin in BGMI:

Head to the Tesla Drift event in the game.

Tap on the start accelerating button to start the procedure.

After starting to accelerate, a certain speed boost will be obtained.

Continuing to accelerate will increase or decrease the player's current speed.

Players can speed up when the acceleration succeeds

When it fails, it is cleared to zero, and the round ends.

The cost of UC while accelerating increases with speed and are as follows:

Start: 60 UC Speed 1: 60 UC Speed 2: 180 UC Speed 3: 420 UC Speed 4: 600 UC Speed 5: 900 UC Speed 6: 2,900 UC Speed 7: 3,600 UC

Also read: PUBG Mobile latest 1.5 update APK download link for global users

There are three different types of Tesla Dacia skins and Cybertrucks in the event.

1) Tesla Roadster (Diamond): It is diamond in color and comes with an exclusive Born Island air-drop feature. To unlock this skin, players will need 6 Tesla Lucky Medals.

2) Tesla Roadster (Digital Water): The second Tesla Dacia skin is the Digital Water skin. The skin cost 3 Tesla Lucky Medals to unlock in BGMI.

3) Tesla Roadster (Amethyst): The third Tesla Dacia skin in the Tesla Drift event is the Amethyst Tesla and in pink color. It is the cheapest Tesla Dacia and costs 2 Tesla Lucky Medals in the BGMI title.

4) Tesla Cybertruck (Splendid-Silver): This Tesla Cybertruck is in Splendid silver color and is one of the best-looking skins in the event. The skin also offers Born Island air-drop exclusiveness and costs 6 Tesla Lucky Medals.

5) Tesla Cybertruck (Dystopia Blue): The second skin of Tesla Cubertruck is the Dystopia Blue skin. The skin costs 3 Tesla Lucky Medals to unlock.

6) Tesla Cybertruck (Black Quartz): The last Cybertruck skin in the Tesla Drift event is the Black-Quartz skin. It costs only 2 Tesla Lucky Medals in BGMI.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer. To unlock these skins, players need to purchase UC (unknown cash). It is an in-game currency that requires real money.

Also read: How to purchase Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Edited by Siddharth Satish