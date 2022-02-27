How to get rewards from the new BGMI Happy Holi event?

BGMI was launched in July 2021 in India as the country's version of the famous Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile. Since then, the developers of the game, Krafton Inc., have introduced several events related to festivals in India. This has helped the game gather a large player base within such a short period of time.

Standing at the threshold of March, Battlegrounds Mobile India has brought in a new event, Happy Holi, to celebrate the festival of colors in the game. This is the second major event introduced in the game (after the Diwali event) that celebrates Indian festivals.

Everything about the new Happy Holi event in BGMI

The Happy Holi event was introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India as the last major event before the release of the 1.9 update in March. The event is scheduled to run till March 17, which is a day before the expected release date of the upcoming update in the game.

Players need to complete daily activities present in different sub-events to earn Water Guns, which they can use to get free rewards in the main 'Happy Holi' event.

Here's a look at several available rewards that BGMI players can add to their inventory.

Colorful Cap - The Colorful Cap is a fancy headwear that can be obtained in exchange for 10 Water Guns.

Colorful Shirt - The Colorful Shirt is stained in the colors of Holi and is available in exchange for 20 Water Guns.

Colorful Shoe - Players who love to equip their characters with fancy sneakers can avail the Colorful Shoe by exchanging 10 Water Guns.

Neon AWM - The Neon AWM is reportedly the best reward the event contains. Players can get the gun skin in exchange for 100 Water Guns.

RP points 50, Classic Crate scrap, Supply Crate scrap, 100 AG - Each of the mentioned items can be earned in exchange for 5 Water Guns. However, these items can be exchanged up to five times.

How to get Water Guns in BGMI

Time-limited Water Guns can be received by completing a few daily missions. In the Holi Fun event, players can get 5 Water Guns by swimming 3m in Classic mode every day. On the other hand, they can get 10, 30, and 50 Water Guns from the Holi Battle sub-event by playing 10, 30 and 50 Classic matches, respectively.

