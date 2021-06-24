How to get stylish and unique names in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India's early access program on the Google Play Store already has millions of downloads, and becasue of this, many creators are predicting a bright future for the game in the country.

The title offers its users the option to change their in-game character name with the help of a rename card. Players can add lots of interesting fonts and symbols to their names in the game. This makes their profile look more innovative and interesting.

This article discusses some tips on how to get stylish and unique names in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to get stylish and unique names in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Players looking to change the name of their in-game character can do so with a rename card. Battlegrounds Mobile India offers its players the option to purchase a new rename card from its in-game store section. The rename card costs around 180 UC per player. The player can only change their name once per day.

Rename card is available in the shop section

Here is a step by step guide on how to change username in BGMI:

#1 Purchase a rename card from the shop section.

#2 Visit the inventory and tap on the rename card option.

#3 A dialog box with the option to input a new name will appear.

#4 Write or paste the desired name in the box and click on OK.

Also read: How to purchase Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Many of the latest and most innovative symbols cannot be found on a regular mobile keyboard. To that end, here are some of the best websites where players can create innovative and eye-catching nicknames for their character.

#1 Nickfinder

#2 Appamatix

#3 Nicknames

Players can visit these websites to create stylish names for themselves. There are features on these websites like the Nickname generator, where players can type any name. Upon doing so, it gets modified into a name with cool letters and symbols. Players can copy and paste the result while using a rename card in the game.

Some examples of cool names for Battlegrounds Mobile India are as follows:

Mafia Badßoy STRANGER R̷e̷s̷u̷r̷r̷e̷c̷t̷ 尺丨丂乇 DΣƧƬIПY 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 Mσσɳɾιʂҽ ŘΔĐƗĆΔŁŞ 𝓑𝓸𝓽𝓴𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻 乃ӨƬΉЦПƬΣЯ D҉e҉adH҉un҉t҉er 🅷🅴🅰🅳🅷🆄🅽🆃🅴🆁 GΉӨƧƬiΣ لօʂհ ᖴᎥᖇᗴ Critical XÆA ℌ𝔢𝔞𝔡𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔱 SｋULL#10 ω⊙↳Ϝ

Related reading: How to increase the K/D ratio in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Hello! If you are active on Instagram, please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Nikhil Vinod