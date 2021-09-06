How to hit more headshots with Kar98K in BGMI

The Kar98K is one of the few weapons in BGMI that gamers can rely upon without worries. It is one of the most effective sniper rifles in the famous Battle Royale franchise and is loved by almost everyone.

The clicking sound of the bolt followed by the loud thud is enough to instill fear among opponents. The Kar98K's effective range of action, along with its capability to knock out or eliminate enemies located far away, makes it one of the most sought-after weapons in BGMI.

While gamers aspire to eliminate opponents with headshots, it is easier said than done. A few aspects must be kept in mind for getting more headshots with the Kar98K in BGMI.

BGMI: Tips to get more headshots with the Kar98K

1) Get a scope

It goes without saying that to make the Kar98K effective for headshots, users will be required to get hold of scopes in BGMI.

While the 8x scope is the most effective one, it isn't easy to come across in-game. Therefore, players can also use the 6x or 4x scope for a better chance at headshots.

2) Always use a compensator

BGMI offers several attachments that can be used on weapons. This includes the suppressor, the compensator, and the flash hider.

Most gamers prefer adding the suppressor to the Kar98K as it reduces the firing sound. However, for an effective headshot, they should use a compensator as it reduces the gun's recoil and helps get stable shots at opponents.

3) Peek and fire

Gamers have the option to peek and fire at enemies in BGMI. This option not only helps gamers stay behind a wall without getting exposed, but the slanted scope also provides a great angle to carry out a perfect headshot in the game.

4) Get a height advantage

The terrain of BGMI maps differs from place to place. While some regions are rocky and have undulating landforms, others are flat and have open grounds. There are several points where the landform is a bit higher compared to the adjacent areas.

Gamers should always try to get to a higher elevation as it makes headshots easier to carry out. They can also use the rooftops of buildings to get an altitude advantage over others.

5) Practice more and more

The arcade mode of BGMI offers Sniper Training for gamers. This mode is exclusively for those who love sniping and can also be used as a perfect place for honing sniping skills.

Sniping requires some precise skills, as eliminating retreating enemies can be quite challenging to carry out. Users should, therefore, regularly engage themselves in Sniper Training and practice.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

