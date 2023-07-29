How to increase merit in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a hugely popular battle royale game that allows players to engage in fierce multiplayer fights. The merit system is one of the elements of this battle royale game, which promotes excellent behavior and punishes infractions to provide a fair and fun gaming environment to everyone, which is an important part of any battle royale gameplay.

This article looks at ways for increasing and maintaining merit in BGMI, emphasizing fair play, sportsmanship, and teamwork.

What are the ways to increase your merit in BGMI?

Play classic matches to increase your merit

Participating in a considerable number of matches is essential for improving your BGMI merit. Each match allows you to gain merit points based on your performance. Finishing in the top ten positions earns you +3 merit points, while finishing between 11th and 50th earns you +2 merit points. Even finishing in the 51st to 100th positions earns you one point.

The more matches you play and regularly reach higher positions in, the more merit points you will accrue. Playing frequently not only increases your chances of collecting merit points but also helps you fine-tune your abilities for a more successful gaming experience in BGMI.

Respect your teammates

Respect your teammates (Image via Krafton)

Respecting and supporting your teammates is one of the main foundations for increasing merit in BGMI. Communicate well, participate in team strategies, and avoid purposely damaging your teammates. Avoid causing injury to your allies with grenades, Molotov cocktails, or vehicles, as such actions might result in merit deductions and match bans.

Play honestly and refrain from cheating

Maintain the game's integrity by not cheating or using third-party tools to obtain an unfair edge. Cheating not only damages other people's gaming experiences but also results in harsh penalties such as merit deductions, match bans, and rank elimination. Maintain the spirit of fair competition by depending on your abilities and strategies rather than unethical techniques.

Positive attitude and sportsmanship

A pleasant attitude and good sportsmanship can have a big impact on your merit mark. Toxic behavior, such as insulting or harassing other players, should be avoided. Instead, be positive and supportive to foster a welcoming gaming environment. Accept both wins and losses gracefully, as being a good sport is essential for gaining merit points.

Avoid exploiting bugs

It is forbidden to exploit faults or glitches within the game. Instead, report any flaws you see to the game's developers so that they can be fixed as soon as possible. Exploiting bugs can result in merit deductions and match bans, so always play ethically.

Play regularly and responsibly

Your merit score is also affected by consistent and responsible gameplay. Avoid deliberate idling and abandoning matches early. Show your commitment to the game by being an active and dependable player.