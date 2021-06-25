How to do keymapping for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) on BlueStacks emulator

The release of the Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India for Android devices has evoked a sense of happiness in the Indian community. They were finally able to play the localized variant months after the ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile.

Several players desire to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their PCs using an emulator. However, they encountered an error message stating, "Server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restriction – area" when they tried to do so, as emulators weren't supported.

However, just a few days after the Early Access release, BlueStacks revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusively available on BlueStacks 5, the latest version of their emulator.

Keymapping procedure for Battlegrounds Mobile India on BlueStacks emulator

It is essential to note that BlueStacks features the shooting mode, and players can enter it by pressing the F1 key. This will enable them to aim and shoot with their mouse, which wouldn't be possible otherwise.

Players can follow these steps to change the keymapping:

Step 1: They need to open the settings section and then select the control tab before choosing the "Customize" option.

Press open advance editor option for keymapping

Step 2: Gamers can press the "Game Control" icon on the right side of the emulator and then select "open advance editor."

Step 3: They must create a new profile from scratch or adjust the existing one according to their preference.

Players can add the controls or align according to their requirements

Step 4: They may add the controls by dragging them to the screen and assigning a particular key. Users can also align the keys with the controls on-screen if they appear to be misaligned.

Press the "Save changes" button to save the controls

Step 5: Once they have made the necessary changes to the controls, they should press the "save" button.

Additionally, users have the option to share their controls with their friends. They can use the export and import functions for this purpose.

