How to obtain BGMI pro player Kaztro's voice

The 1.8 update in BGMI was the first major update of 2022 that arrived in the game last month. The update witnessed the introduction of several new modes, items, cosmetics, and more in the game to enrich the players' experience.

However, Krafton also announced in the update's patch notes that the long-anticipated voice packs of popular players and streamers will be incorporated. This included voice packs of popular Battlegrounds Mobile India stars like Jonathan, Kaztro and Snax.

Since then, Jonathan's voice pack has already made its way to the game. However, after three weeks, which saw the incorporation of both basic and mythic voices, it has made its way out. However, this has paved the path for the arrival of Kaztro's voice pack in the game.

Details about BGMI star Kaztro's voice pack in the game

On February 18, Krafton took to the Instagram handle and YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India to announce the introduction of Kaztro's voice pack in the game.

Since Kaztro's voice recording video was leaked a few months back, the hype for his voice pack has been the most amongst the three superstars mentioned above.

Players can head to the in-game shop and purchase this basic voice pack for 250 UC. Since the basic voice pack's price has been kept the same as Jonathan's, it would not be wrong to surmise that the mythic voice pack will arrive in a few days and be similarly available in a specific Lucky Crate.

The basic voice pack available in the shop will help players communicate with their teammates with the help of pre-recorded audio files. However, all these files will be in English and not in any native Indian language. Players will have to wait a few days for the arrival of Kaztro's mythic voice pack.

Since the mythic voice pack can be obtained for 250 UC, many players will be able to buy the pack. This is unlike the mythic version of the voice pack, which does not have any guaranteed price. It can take up to thousands of UCs for BGMI players to obtain and use the regional voice commands present in the mythic pack.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha