How to optimize BGMI to run on low specs devices: Game settings and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is amongst the most downloaded and played battle royale games on mobile devices. Since both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India in 2020, BGMI's emergence into the scene proved to be a boon that the gaming community required.

The game's introduction witnessed immense popularity over time. Although the title has been released as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, the Lite version is yet to be released by Krafton. Therefore, low-end device users playing the game are eagerly waiting for the Lite version's release.

BGMI is primarily developed to be played on mid-end and high-end devices. Hence, low-end device users must use the most optimized settings available to enjoy a lag-free gaming experience.

The different methods to optimize BGMI and run on low-end devices

1) Choose the best graphics settings

Choosing the best graphics settings can greatly enhance the gaming experience of players. It is essential for low-end device users to play in the most optimized graphics settings to enjoy the game without lags.

The game offers players the option to choose from several graphics settings. Players with low-end devices can choose the So Smooth graphics option if available on their devices or stick to playing the battle royale game on Smooth graphics.

These two graphics settings enable players to unlock the maximum FPS settings available on their device, which can reduce lag to a great extent.

2) Play on the best FPS settings

Frame per second (FPS) acts as a pivot on which shooting games work. Better FPS can vastly improve the players' performance in the game. BGMI being a battle royale game also majorly relies on FPS settings.

Players can choose from the different FPS options available in the game: Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme. However, the Extreme option (which runs the game on 60 FPS) is unavailable on low-end devices.

Gamers playing on such devices need to either choose the Ultra FPS option or the High FPS option, according to the availability on their device.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu