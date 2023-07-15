How to play the hot-drop strategy in BGMI in 2023

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the hot-drop tactic is an aggressive approach that entails landing in high-risk, high-reward zones at the start of a match. Upon correct execution, you can acquire a huge advantage over your opponents and secure early kills, loot, and map dominance. In this article, the writer will explore the fundamental ideas and methods for BGMI's hot-drop strategy in 2023.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best hot-drop strategy to implement in BGMI in 2023

Researching the map

It is critical to comprehend the map and find the most popular hot-drop spots before adopting the hot-drop method. To stay updated about changes to the map and the current meta, keep up with the newest updates and community debates.

Familiarize yourself with high-loot regions like Pochinki (Erangel), Hacienda del Patrón (Miramar), Bootcamp (Sanhok), etc., where fierce conflicts frequently occur in BGMI.

Timing and coordination

When performing a hot-drop approach, timing is crucial. You should jump from the plane as soon as possible to increase your chances of arriving at your destination ahead of your opponents.

If you're in a squad, communicate with your teammates to coordinate the landing and avoid separation, which could lead to dangerous scenarios.

Quick looting

Quick looting is essential once you've landed in a hot-drop position. To get an immediate edge, be the first to locate and obtain weapons, armor, and other vital loot items.

Remember that other players will attempt to achieve the same goal, so rapid decision-making and looting are essential in BGMI.

Controlling the initial engagement

Chaos reigns supreme during the early stages of a hot drop. Listen for footsteps and gunfire to maintain situational awareness. React quickly and strategically to ensure early kills and control of the area.

To coordinate an assault on hostile players, clear rooms methodically, inspect for blind spots and communicate with your squad.

Communication and teamwork

Effective communication and coordination are even more important during a hot drop in BGMI when playing in a squad. To increase your chances of survival, call out opponent positions, distribute loot, and coordinate your movements.

To cover all aspects and maximize your chances of success, assign positions within the squad, such as the point person, support, and flanker.

Changing strategies mid-game

If the hot-drop site does not produce the expected outcomes or carries too many hazards, you may need to change your plan mid-game. Prepare to adapt and relocate to a safer location, especially if resources are limited or comrades have been lost.

Remember that survival is vital, and adaptability will increase your chances of winning in BGMI.

Improving your combat skills

You must constantly enhance your combat skills to excel at the hot-drop method. Practice your aim, recoil control, and movement mechanics regularly to improve your chances of winning engagements.

To analyze your gameplay and identify areas for improvement, use training modes, custom matches, and replays in BGMI.

Using Smoke Grenades and other throwables

Smoke grenades and other throwables are extremely useful during hot drops. You can reposition or revive teammates using smoke grenades to cut off the opponent's vision.

Learn how to throw grenades to force enemies out of buildings or do damage to entrenched opponents.