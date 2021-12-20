How to play Squid Game React Survival mode in BGMI

BGMI introduces updates at periodic intervals to refresh and enhance the gaming experience for players. These updates also bring several new time-limited modes that become the center of attraction while they last.

In its 1.7 update, Battlegrounds Mobile India introduced the Mirror World mode. The new Into the Snowman event was recently added, marking the Winter Mode in Erangel. A new mode, Squid Game React Survival mode, is on its way to enthrall users.

Everything about React Survival Mode in BGMI

What is React Survival Mode?

BGMI will introduce a new mode in the game called 'React Survival Mode'. Krafton has emphasized recreating the famous 'Red Light Green Light' game from the popular series on Netflix, Squid Game.

Squid Game's popularity has risen staggeringly as viewers were enthralled with the battle royale-style happenings. The series went on to top the charts in 52 nations across the globe.

Its popularity has resulted in the mode being introduced in BGMI, focusing on the Red Light Green Light game. However, no official collaboration with the web series has been announced yet.

How to play React Survival Mode?

The React Survival Mode will be live in BGMI from 20 December. It will witness as many as 28 players playing in a single match. This mode will be one of the quickest as it is reported that every game will have a one-minute time limit.

BGMI players entering this mode will all be dressed in blue tracksuits, reminiscent of the players in Squid Game, who donned green tracksuits. All the gamers will have a unique number printed on their back, distinguishing them from others.

React Survival Mode is a race to the finish line. However, there are several twists in it. A giant pink bunny will be inspecting the movements of players from the finish line.

Participants can only move forward when the music is played, and the bunny looks towards the other side. Failing to do so will result in their deaths.

Furthermore, gamers will only have one minute of stipulated time to complete the race, intensifying the mode even more. It is plausible that only a few players in the entire lobby will survive and cross the finish line.

Edited by Ravi Iyer