Squid Game x BGMI collab might bring new event mode, as per leaks

Squid Game is making its way into the modes of popular battle royale titles, with an appearance in Free Fire and a rumored collaboration with BGMI.

Krafton does not shy away from the interesting collaborations that come their way. Recently, Krafton got together with Liverpool Football Club to launch a collaboration called You’ll Never Walk Alone. The event was unveiled on 20 November 2021, and Liverpool fans were quite happy to win the new in-game items.

BGMI x Squid Game collaboration

Rumor has it that a proper Squid Game themed mode is making its way into BGMI. The mode that was introduced in Free Fire was "Red Light, Green Light," and leaks suggest that a similar mode will be introduced in BGMI as well.

As per the leaks given above, it is expected that Krafton will introduce a completely new game mode where players can enjoy the "Red Light, Green Light" game inspired by Squid Game.

In this mode, players will have to move forward when the music plays. As soon as the music stops, they will have to stop immediately, or else they will get shot and be eliminated in the process. The goal is to reach the finish line before the timer runs out.

The Korean drama has seen unprecedented popularity and has been making rounds on the internet ever since its release. Various YouTubers have tried their hand at using Squid Game inspired game modes in GTA 5 RP, Minecraft, Fortnite, and other games. Esports organizations have also hosted Squid Game themed competitions.

Since there is no official confirmation regarding the collaboration, players can expect the developers to come up with the news as soon as the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 draws to an end. They are expected to take this news with a pinch of salt as no such collaboration has been Krafton as of now.

