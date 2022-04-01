How to purchase BGMI M9 Royale Pass with cheap UC (April 2022)

The 1.9 update in BGMI was released for both Android and iOS users on March 18. However, the Cycle 2 Season 5 Month 9 Royale Pass was introduced in the game along with the new season on March 22. Since its release, the Month 9 Royale Pass has been purchased by many players across the country. They are enjoying the exclusive rewards contained in the RP.

However, there are many players who cannot afford to spend a lot of money on the game. They are facing problems purchasing the Elite Pass (available for 360 UC) or the Elite Pass Plus (available for 960 UC) versions of the current RP.

Players have been in search of certain apps and websites that provide UC at a cheaper rate than the in-game store. This is where Codashop has appeared as the perfect website for their needs.

How to get cheap BGMI UC for purchasing the Month 9 Royale Pass?

Codashop was selected by Krafton as the official UC purchasing website for Battlegrounds Mobile India players. Following its official recognition, Codashop was popularized by famous YouTubers and BGMI partners.

Codashop is a trusted website and works on the same principle as Midasbuy. Here is a step-by-step guide that players can follow to purchase cheap UC from the website.

Visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and click on UC Store to head over to the Codashop website on your browser. Enter the in-game user ID and select a UC bundle. Select the payment method and add the email address for the invoice and other details. Click on Buy Now for a successful UC transaction. Users can check their in-game mail to see where they have received UC.

Codashop offer for buying Battlegrounds Mobile India UC

Codashop offers BGMI players UC at a discounted rate. The website further provides additional UC when a UC bundle is purchased. Players can buy the C2S5 Month 9 RP by purchasing UC from Codashop.

Here's the list of UC bundles and their discounted prices in April:

Pay ₹75 to purchase 60 UC

Pay ₹380 to purchase 300 UC and receive 25 UC extra

Pay ₹750 to purchase 600UC and receive 60 UC extra

Pay ₹1900 to purchase 1500 UC and receive 300 UC extra

Pay ₹3800 to purchase 3000 UC and receive 850 UC extra

Pay ₹7500 to purchase 6000 UC and receive 2100 UC extra

Note: Players are requested to read the Terms and Conditions of the application before making any online purchase.

