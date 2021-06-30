How to reach Conqueror from Ace in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date is keeping fans wide awake. The title's developers have already released the Early Access to the game to resolve any bugs, so a final release should not be too far off.

The highest tier in the game is Conqueror, which all players desire. Each season, every player tries to push their rank to Conqueror and get the best tier rewards and the Conqueror title.

However, sometimes, they get stuck in the Ace tier and find it difficult to upgrade their tier rank.

Moving from Ace to Conqueror in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Survival

Survival is key to reach Conqueror

The first tip on reaching the Conqueror tier in Battlegrounds Mobile India is survival. Players need to survive till the final zones and try to win more Chicken Dinner titles.

They must focus on getting themselves to the top five positions and earn positive tier ranking points.

2) Kills

Kills will help to get plus tier ranking points

Kills also play a vital role in pushing tier rankings quickly from Ace to Conqueror in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Gamers who love aggressive gameplay can go for kills in the initial stages of the match.

Also, in the conqueror lobby, there are 30-40 players alive in the final circles. So those who love passive gameplay can increase their kill count in the last zone.

3) Drop location

Choose the drop location carefully

In a rank push from Ace to Conqueror, team leaders must choose their drop location wisely. Players mustn't get killed in the early stages of a match, thus getting negative tier ranking points.

To help, the critical aspects of selecting a good landing spot are as follows:

High-quality loot

Availability of vehicles

Distance from the plane path

4) Determination

Stay determined in rank push

The last tip on the list for gamers is not to lose patience and keep pushing their ranks. Sometimes, they get frustrated after getting negative ranking points and decide to leave the rank push.

As the competition is very high when it comes to reaching the Conqueror tier, users are advised not to abandon their rank push and not stop until they get to the top 500 rankings. The end result will be well worth the grind.

