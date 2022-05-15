How to recall in BGMI new 2.0 update

The BGMI 2.0 update is officially out, and fans are over the moon with its arrival. They can download it on their smartphones to enjoy the different elements that the developers have incorporated into the game.

One of the key attractions of the new version is the introduction of the official Livik map, which includes features such as the Recall tower. Most players who have been playing the game for a while will be familiar with how to use the Recall tower; nevertheless, new users are frequently perplexed regarding the utility of this particular tower.

The next section instructs gamers to recall finished teammates in the BGMI 2.0 update.

BGMI 2.0 update: How to recall teammates using Recall Tower

Players will have to find these towers on the map at the marked locations (Image via Krafton)

The Recall Tower can be located in Unranked Erangel, Livik, Aftermath, and Ranked Livik. It is a crucial feature that will allow players to bring back their teammates after being eliminated during the game.

The towers will be essentially marked with ‘Green Heart’ icons on the mini-map, and individuals will have to go to particular locations to find them.

They will be marked with 'Green Heart' icons on the map (Image via Krafton)

Here are the basic steps that users can follow to complete the Recall procedure in BGMI 2.0 update:

Step 1: After any of the teammates gets finished, the players must visit the ‘Recall Tower’ at one of the locations.

Tap on the 'Recall' button appearing on the screen (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: They will then find an option reading “Recall,” which they must press.

Teammates will then be able to come back into the game and will soon be dropped onto the map. However, it must be noted that the Recall Tower will not be available at all stages of the match, and they get closed after a certain period.

Additional features of the BGMI 2.0 update

Other additions included in the 2.0 version of the game by the developers include:

A special Cheer Park football minigame for the players to enjoy

New MG3 firearm of LMG class added to Metro Royale mode

Emergency pickup feature added to Erangel and Miramar maps

Shotguns including S12K, S1897 and Sawed-Off balanced.

Changes to the Ban Pan system – new anti-cheat, security review function, and more to improve the player experience

Month 11 Royale Pass and Cycle 2 Season 6 to be added

More details on the 2.0 update’s features can be found here!

