How to set up gyroscope controls and sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the localized variant of the globally popular title PUBG Mobile. Like the latter, it also incorporates dynamic features and advanced layout options for better control.

The sensitivity setting is a crucial aspect of the gameplay in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The right sensitivity will help reduce the recoil of a weapon to almost zero.

Gyroscope is a great mechanism that is beneficial for players while controlling the recoil. This article shares a detailed guide on how players can set up the best gyroscope sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Setting up the best gyroscope sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The gyroscope mechanism detects the movement of the device and controls the recoil of the weapon. Players can tilt the device accordingly to adjust the camera movement in the game.

Here is how players can turn on the gyroscope in the game:

Click on the "arrow"

Step 1: After opening Battlegrounds Mobile India, click on the arrow. A new tab will pop up. Click on the "Settings" option.

Step 2: Tap on the "Basic" tab and scroll downwards to the Gyroscope option. It will be "Close" by default.

Choose an option

Step 3: Players can choose either the "Scope On" option or "Always On" option to turn on the gyroscope feature.

There will be three options available in the "Gyroscope" tab:

1) Close: The gyroscope feature will not work if this option is enabled.

2) Scope On: The gyroscope feature will be enabled only when the player opens the ADS (Aim Down Sight) or scopes in with a gun.

3) Always On: By clicking on this option, players can control the character movement, in-game camera movement, and scope movement with the gyroscope.

Gyroscope sensitivity for best recoil control

Here is the best gyroscope sensitivity that can aid players in controlling the recoil of the weapon:

Gyroscope sensitivity in BGMI

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 400%

2x Scope: 400%

3x Scope: 335%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 229%

6x Scope: 203%

8x Scope: 171%

Players can also refer to the Camera and ADS sensitivity discussed below to get the best results:

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity in BGMI

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 104-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 74%

2x Scope: 25%

3x Scope: 19%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26%

6x Scope: 14%

8x Scope: 15%

ADS Sensitivity

ADS sensitivity in BGMI

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 104-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 75%

2x Scope: 24%

3x Scope: 19%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23%

6x Scope: 14%

8x Scope: 15%

Note: The settings discussed here are the best options for the author. But, it may or may not be best for every player.

Also read: How to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC using BlueStacks emulator

Edited by Shaheen Banu