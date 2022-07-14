How to update BGMI 2.1 version on Android and iOS devices: Size, release time, and installation guide

Krafton has released its much-awaited 2.1 version update for BGMI users, and it comes with many interesting features and in-game customizations. The battle royale title offers an HD quality gaming experience with eye-catching in-game elements like real-life inspired armory and other dynamics.

The new update also features the fan-favorite Ancient Secret mode. Developers have also added a lot of other in-game additions, and many fixes have also been added. Players can now get their hands on new weapons, including a new sniper rifle and much more.

This article discusses the size, release time, and installation guide for the 2.1 version of BGMI.

BGMI 2.1 version on Android and iOS devices: Everything you need to know

The new update doesn't require any servers to go offline. Players can enjoy the game while the developers release the new update for different platforms. Here is the official release time for both Android and iOS players:

Android (Google Play): Starts rolling out between 12.30 pm - 6.30 pm IST on July 14

iOS (Apple App Store): Starts rolling out at 4.00 pm IST on July 14

The update size is around 500-600MB for Android. For iOS users, the BGMI 2.1 update size is around 2.3 GB.

Krafton also recommends players download the updates on a Wi-Fi network as the update size is sometimes large and can consume a significant amount of data. Players are also advised to stay patient as the update might not show up on all devices at the same time. Players will have to wait until the update is officially available on their devices.

Guide to installing BGMI 2.1 version

For Android:

Android users can use two methods to download the new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The first method is to directly download the update from the Google Play Store. In this step, players can head to the Google Play Store and search for BGMI in the search bar or head to the app updates section to download and install the update.

The second method includes getting the APK file for the update. Players can also install the update on an Android device with the help of an APK file. The APK file can be downloaded from the official website of BGMI. The APK file size is around 500-600 MB. Players will get the option to download the remaining resources, including graphics, skins, and maps, in the in-game download section.

For iOS:

The installation process for iOS users is very simple. Players cannot use any APK file to download any updates on an iOS device. Gamers are required to head to the app store on the day of the update and look for whether the update has arrived on their device or not. They can wait for some time to get the update on their device and start downloading it when available. The update will automatically get installed on the device.

The new update features many new modes like Ancient Secret and Ultimate Arena mode. These new modes will make the overall gaming experience even more intense and fun. Along with this, developers have also made some changes to the attributes of different weapons like UMP45 and Thompson SMG.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far