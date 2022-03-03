How to use BGMI redeem code in Redemption Center (March 2022)

BGMI has emerged as a leading name in the battle royale gaming industry. Within eight months of its release, it shattered records and climbed through the ranks in terms of popularity. The game has an ever-increasing player base who flock to experience the Battle Royale mode and to get their hands on the plethora of cosmetics available in the game.

The increase in the number of players has resulted in an increase in the demand for in-game rewards. Since a lot of players are playing the game for free, the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton Inc., have introduced a dedicated Redemption Center for them, similar to the one present for PUBG Mobile players across the world.

The Redemption Center will help players obtain outfits, skins, and various other in-game items for free.

BGMI redeem codes: Uses in Redemption Center

The Redemption Center is available on the official website of the game. The procedure for redeeming rewards is also simple. Users have to follow some easy steps to get their hands on the items. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use the redeem codes in the Redemption Center.

Step 1: Players need to visit the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India and click on the Redeem option to make their way to the Redemption Center.

Step 2: Then, they must fill in the required Character ID, redeem code, and verification code boxes.

Step 3: After filling up the details, they need to click on the Redeem option to successfully redeem the item.

Step 4: Finally, they are required to log in to the game and collect the rewards from the in-game mailbox.

However, BGMI players need to keep in mind that the redeem codes have a limit. Therefore, they must act quickly and use the codes to get free rewards. Failing to do so will hand them an error message saying 'Invalid Code' or 'Code has expired.'

There are several third-party applications present on the internet that claim to provide redeem codes. However, these are fake and can be harmful as they have a tendency to hack players' BGMI profiles. Therefore, players must refrain from using such applications and only use the official website.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan