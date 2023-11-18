How to use DBS gun in BGMI

Recently, the Double Barrel Shotgun (DBS) has become popular among BGMI players as their weapon of choice since it allows them to unleash tremendous firepower. This gun thrives in close-range combat because of its unusual twin-barrel design and high damage output. That makes it a formidable choice for heated battles.

This article will talk about the DBS and offer insights on its application, effective techniques that could help you win fights with it, and how to effortlessly integrate it into your BGMI arsenal.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to use DBS in BGMI

Understanding the DBS gun in BGMI

The DBS (Double Barrel Shotgun) is a strong shotgun in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It uses 12-gauge ammunition and has two barrels, allowing for two continuous rounds before needing to reload. Each shot causes tremendous damage, making it lethal at close range. However, its potency decreases with distance. Therefore, it is critical to confront foes in close-quarters combat when you're using this gun.

The best way to use DBS in BGMI

Now that you understand the basics let's delve into some tips for maximizing the potential of the DBS in BGMI:

Dominance in close combat

Switch to the DBS for enhanced firepower while entering buildings or locations where close-quarters combat is common. Keep in mind that it has a limited effective range, so fight foes inside a 10-15 meter radius for the best results.

Double-tap strategy

The DBS's capacity to fire two bullets in rapid succession is one of its distinguishing qualities. The mastery of this gun's double-tap feature is essential for realizing its full potential.

When engaging an adversary, fire both barrels fast for a deadly hit. However, keep in mind the recoil and possible pellet dispersion. Experiment with various settings to improve your accuracy and timing.

Reload awareness

The DBS requires a quick reloading interval after firing two shots. It is critical to be aware of your ammunition status and to reload at the appropriate times. Avoid reloading during a gunfight since it exposes you to enemy attacks. Instead, take cover or move away from your opponents before reloading to secure your safety.

Ideal loadout and situational use

To fully integrate the DBS into your gameplay, consider the following loadout and situational use tips:

Additional weapons

Combine the DBS with a medium to long-range weapon, such as an assault or a specialized marksman rifle. This ensures that you are prepared to deal with a variety of combat scenarios. The DBS can be your primary weapon for close combat, while your secondary weapon can cover larger ranges.

Situational awareness

Understand the geography of the map and plan your moves accordingly. Use the DBS in situations involving close-quarter interactions, such as in cities or buildings. Avoid open areas where the shotgun's low range will prove to be a disadvantage for you. Adapt your playstyle to the DBS's particular qualities to enhance its efficacy.

With practice, this gun can become a deadly asset, turning you into a force to be reckoned with.