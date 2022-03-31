How to watch Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge (BMOC) The Grind today: Time, match schedule, and more

BMOC 2022 is set to be the first official tournament of the season. As a result, the craze for the tournament amongst fans in the BGMI community has been massive. Krafton is trying to build on the success of BGIS 2021 and has, therefore, announced a practice tournament: The Grind, before the commencement of the main tournament.

BMOC The Grind will follow the format of BGIS' The Grind and will set the stage today.

Details about Day 1 of BMOC The Grind

The anticipated BMOC The Grind is set to kick off the 2022 season of BGMI esports in the country. The tournament will witness 32 invited teams participate and face-off against each other before the main tournament and is scheduled to begin with the Qualifiers stage today.

Players and fans of different teams, as well as neutrals, can head over to the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India, where the program will begin at 5 PM IST.

Match schedule

The schedule for today's matches was released via an Instagram post some time ago. A total of six matches will be played today (on the maps of Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar), with each group playing three matches. The same schedule is to be followed on the other days of Qualifiers as well.

Here's a detailed look at the matches scheduled for today:

Match 1: Erangel - 5:37 PM (Group A vs Group B)

Match 2: Miramar - 06:24 PM (Group A vs Group C)

Match 3: Sanhok - 07:17 PM (Group A vs Group D)

Match 4: Erangel - 08:05 PM (Group B vs Group C)

Match 5: Miramar - 09:00 PM (Group B vs Group D)

Match 6: Erangel - 09:47 PM (Group C vs Group D)

Participating teams

Krafton unveiled the list of the 32 participating teams yesterday. These teams have been divided into four groups (A, B, C, and D), with each group having eight teams. Only the top 24 invited teams will make their way into the League Stages of The Grind.

Here is the complete list mentioning the 32 invited teams:

Group A

Skylightz Gaming 7Sea Esports Global Esports Soul Chemin Esports Reckoning Esports Marcos Gaming Chicken Rushers

Group B

TSM 8Bit FS Esports Nigma Galaxy Orangutan Team Celtz Big Brother Hydra Official

Group C

Team XO OR Esports Team XSpark True Rippers Blind Esports Inside Out Team Mayhem Team Enigma Forever

Group D

GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming R Esports Team Insane Hyderabad Hydras Revenge Esports Entity Gaming

