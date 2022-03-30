BMOC: The Grind date, format, and more details

The BGMI community has been buzzing off lately regarding the commencement of Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC). BMOC is the first tournament organized explicitly for the upliftment of underdogs and rising stars who are set to be potential future stars of the game.

Based on the announcement made earlier by the developers of the game, Krafton Inc., it is known that there are a total of four official tournaments scheduled for the year. The four tournaments will have a combined prize pool of 6 Crore Rupees.

Furthermore, Krafton has also unveiled that the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge will follow the previous official tournament BGIS' structure and have The Grind.

The Grind will witness 32 teams battling it out against each other over weeks to be crowned champions. It is set to be a practice mode for the renowned teams before the main tournament.

BMOC: The Grind - Everything BGMI fans and teams must know

Players and fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India esports have been waiting for the first official tournament of the 2022 season. However, Krafton has finally released the official dates for BMOC: The Grind.

The Grind is scheduled to begin on March 31 with the Qualifiers. The Qualifiers will last for four days and will conclude on April 3. The League Stage of The Grind is scheduled to run between April 7 and April 10. The Final Stage of the tournament will be held between April 14 and April 17.

Since the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge is following the pattern of BGIS, it can be assumed that the main tournament may commence within a week of the conclusion of the Grind. However, Krafton has not yet made any official announcement regarding the start date of the main tournament.

BMOC: The Grind format

The Grind has been divided into three different stages. Here's a detailed look at the various rounds of the tournament:

Qualifiers: Set to begin on March 31, the Qualifiers will be the first stage of The Grind. The 32 invited teams in the tournament will be divided into four groups. Every group will play in a Round Robin format for four days, and the top 24 teams will progress to the next League Stage.

League Stages: 24 Qualified teams from the Qualifiers will be divided into three groups who will fight in a Round Robin format for four days. Only the top 16 teams will qualify for the Final Stage.

Final Stage: Qualified 16 teams will play 24 matches total in four days, and the team with the most points at the end of the last match will be crowned Champions of BMOC: The Grind.

