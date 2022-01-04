How to watch BGIS 2021 Quarter-Finals live today

BGMI's first major official tournament, BGIS 2021, was first announced in August 2021. Since then, the craze for the tournament has been growing at a rapid pace. With everything settled and registrations closed, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 began with In-Game Qualifiers on December 4.

BGIS 2021's Online Qualifiers went live on YouTube after the In-Game Qualifiers. Here's a guide on how to watch the Quarter-Finals matches today.

When and where to watch the Quarter-Finals matches BGIS 2021 tournament online today?

BGIS 2021 is live-streamed on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel. Today's matches are scheduled to begin at 5:45 PM IST. However, the pre-match analysis and discussions are scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Since both BGIS: The Grind and the Online Qualifiers of the main tournament were huge successes, Krafton expects a lot more viewership today as the business end of the tournament is already underway. Viewers can queue up or join in at the mentioned time to support their favorite teams.

Furthermore, viewers do not need to worry about the teams trying to stream snipe others. The stream is delayed by the officials by a few minutes so that gameplay remains fair for all.

Which are the participating teams and what is the schedule set for Day 3 of Quarter-Finals in BGIS 2021?

Participating Teams:

16 participating teams will square off against each other in six matches and the top 6 teams will qualify for the Semi-Finals of BGIS 2021. Out of these 16 teams, there are 6 invited BGIS Esports teams as well, who will be the teams to look out for. Here's a look at the 16 teams.

Celcius esports Fault Esp Skylightz gaming TSM FTX Team Xspark Sin Official Orgless 5 OR esports One Sided Glory Deadeye Orangutan Esports Rivalry Esports Obey Esports Version 1 Destructax KBP JOD

Schedule

The schedule for Day 3 of the Quarter Finals of BGIS 2021 has been kept the same as the past 2 days of the same round. Six matches will be played panned across maps of Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok.

Match 1: Erangel - 5:45 PM

Match 2: Miramar - 06:40 PM

Match 3: Erangel - 07:30 PM

Match 4: Sanhok - 08:25 PM

Match 5: Miramar - 09:15 PM

Match 6: Erangel - 10:10 PM

Edited by Saman