How to watch BGIS Semi-Finals online

Watching BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals matches (Image via Sportskeeda)
Watching BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals matches (Image via Sportskeeda)
Samarjit Paul
ANALYST
Modified Jan 07, 2022 03:37 PM IST
BGIS 2021 is set to begin with the penultimate stage of the Semi-Finals. The top 24 teams across the country will go head-to-head against each other over four days, setting the stage for the Finals.

With the players ready and the stage set to ignite, the country will witness its first semi-final match in a short while. Here's a guide for fans and supporters of the BGMI Esports teams from around the world on how to watch the Semi-Finals online.

When and where to watch the Semi-Finals matches of BGIS 2021 tournament online?

BGIS 2021 will stream live on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The live stream will begin at 5:30 PM IST, with casters and analysts going through the lineup and predicting the outcome of the matches. The matches will begin at 6:15 PM IST.

In a recent turn of events, however, things in the Indian gaming community have spiced up a lot as two teams (Team 4 Heroes and Team PLM) from the tournament have been disqualified due to unfair gameplay. This was confirmed earlier today in an Instagram story shared by Battlegrounds Mobile India.

As Team 4 Heroes was the only team amongst the two that reached the Semi-Finals, the next best team, Team Soul, is set to replace them in the tournament.

Krafton is banking on the success of the Quarter-Finals, Online Qualifiers and BGIS: The Grind. They are expecting a lot of spectators to queue up on the live stream and watch the tournament online.

The 24 participating teams in the Semi-Finals of BGIS 2021

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 began with 1024 teams qualifying into the Online Qualifiers, out of which only 10 teams have reached the Semi-Finals stage. On the other hand, 14 out of 32 invited teams have accomplished the same feat.

Here's a look at the 24 participating teams in the Semi-Finals.

  1. Reckoning Esports
  2. Team Chicken Rushers
  3. Orgless 5
  4. 247 Gaming
  5. Team XO
  6. TSM
  7. UDOG India
  8. Skylightz Gaming
  9. The Supari Gang
  10. COXRIPMIZO
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. OR Esports
  13. 7 Sea Esports
  14. Old Hood Esports
  15. Only Glitch
  16. Revenant Esports
  17. Team XSpark
  18. Celsius Esports
  19. GodLike Esports
  20. Tactical Esports
  21. Team Soul (since Team 4 Heroes were disqualified)
  22. Enigma Gaming
  23. R Esports
  24. Team X Lions

Edited by Saman
