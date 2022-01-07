How to watch BGIS Semi-Finals online

BGIS 2021 is set to begin with the penultimate stage of the Semi-Finals. The top 24 teams across the country will go head-to-head against each other over four days, setting the stage for the Finals.

With the players ready and the stage set to ignite, the country will witness its first semi-final match in a short while. Here's a guide for fans and supporters of the BGMI Esports teams from around the world on how to watch the Semi-Finals online.

When and where to watch the Semi-Finals matches of BGIS 2021 tournament online?

BGIS 2021 will stream live on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The live stream will begin at 5:30 PM IST, with casters and analysts going through the lineup and predicting the outcome of the matches. The matches will begin at 6:15 PM IST.

In a recent turn of events, however, things in the Indian gaming community have spiced up a lot as two teams (Team 4 Heroes and Team PLM) from the tournament have been disqualified due to unfair gameplay. This was confirmed earlier today in an Instagram story shared by Battlegrounds Mobile India.

As Team 4 Heroes was the only team amongst the two that reached the Semi-Finals, the next best team, Team Soul, is set to replace them in the tournament.

Krafton is banking on the success of the Quarter-Finals, Online Qualifiers and BGIS: The Grind. They are expecting a lot of spectators to queue up on the live stream and watch the tournament online.

The 24 participating teams in the Semi-Finals of BGIS 2021

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 began with 1024 teams qualifying into the Online Qualifiers, out of which only 10 teams have reached the Semi-Finals stage. On the other hand, 14 out of 32 invited teams have accomplished the same feat.

Here's a look at the 24 participating teams in the Semi-Finals.

Reckoning Esports Team Chicken Rushers Orgless 5 247 Gaming Team XO TSM UDOG India Skylightz Gaming The Supari Gang COXRIPMIZO Hyderabad Hydras OR Esports 7 Sea Esports Old Hood Esports Only Glitch Revenant Esports Team XSpark Celsius Esports GodLike Esports Tactical Esports Team Soul (since Team 4 Heroes were disqualified) Enigma Gaming R Esports Team X Lions

