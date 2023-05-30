“I hope there is a solution soon”: Scout concerned about BGMI’s six-hour time limit

BGMI is back after a long wait, and the game's servers have been up and running since May 29, 2023. Players on both Android and iOS platforms can now download the battle royale title on their devices and enjoy the 2.5 version. However, there is a time limit on gameplay, and they can only engage in the game for a total duration of six hours a day.

During one of his recent livestreams, a viewer asked Tanmay "Scout" Singh about BGMI’s six-hour time limit. He replied, saying that he was hoping for a solution soon. However, he mentioned that he had found a temporary workaround. Here's what he stated:

“I hope there is a solution soon. Until then, we have an alternate solution: we will play esports from another ID and do the streams from the other ID, which I hope will be manageable.”

He was planning on using two separate accounts to bypass the time limit:

“We will play esports and competitive for six hours from a new ID while streaming and regular play will be from the main ID until we find a solution. Personally, I believe we will 100% find a solution for the game.”

Note: There may be minor translation inaccuracies since the quotes have been translated from Hindi.

What is the BGMI time limit?

The time limit ensures that players don't get carried away during their BGMI gaming sessions (Image via Krafton)

To promote a culture of responsible gaming, the developers have set up several checks, one of which is a time limit. Adult players can currently play BGMI for six hours, while underage users can play the game for three hours.

As a result, they will be unable to indulge in BGMI for extended periods and will get locked out of the battle royale title after they cross the limit. In such cases, they will encounter an error that reads:

"You’ve reached your online time limit today. You can login tomorrow at 05:30 (IST)."

Apart from this, several other limitations have been put into place, including:

Virtual World Warning Message: Before the game starts, players will find a message on the screen stating that they are entering a virtual world that does not depict real life.

Before the game starts, players will find a message on the screen stating that they are entering a virtual world that does not depict real life. OTP Authentication: Those below 18 must register a parent or guardian before playing the battle royale title. An OTP will then be sent to the registered number, and only after entering it will the child be allowed to play.

Those below 18 must register a parent or guardian before playing the battle royale title. An OTP will then be sent to the registered number, and only after entering it will the child be allowed to play. Breaktime Reminders: Gamers will frequently receive reminders that request them to take appropriate breaks.

Gamers will frequently receive reminders that request them to take appropriate breaks. Daily Spend Limits: A limit of ₹7,000 has been imposed to prevent overspending, and users will not be able to spend more than this amount in a day.

A limit of ₹7,000 has been imposed to prevent overspending, and users will not be able to spend more than this amount in a day. Moderated Game Graphics: The game's graphical content has been considerably moderated to reduce violence, nudity, and bloodshed. Parameters have also been set to moderate language.

All these factors are expected to encourage responsible gaming practices in BGMI and ensure the well-being of hardcore gamers.

