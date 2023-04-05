"I have just joined 8bit as a management agency": BGMI star Alpha Clasher on why he joined the renowned organization

BGMI star Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya, who left Hydra in February, is yet to become a part of a new organization as a content creator. Although Pratik did join hands with 8bit Creatives a few days back, he didn't associate himself with S8UL Esports as a streamer or content creator.

The BGMI streamer recently took the opportunity to explain why he joined 8bit while also clearing his association with S8UL. Alpha Clasher maintained that he had integrated himself with 8bit creatives for "talent management" purposes, as he said (translated from Hindi):

"First of all, now we are in 8bit. A few days back, you guys might have witnessed it exploding everywhere that Alpha joined 8bit. Some were even ranting, and I don't even know the reason. Some are also expecting that I am going to SouL [S8UL], but unfortunately, as of now, we will focus on our content."

The newest 8bit member further added (translated from Hindi):

"And I have just joined 8bit, alright? I have just joined 8bit as a management agency [referring to 8bit Creatives] that pitches the brands on our behalf and the one that will bring brands to our channel. The ones that will give us [content creators] suggestions that how one will have to create their content in a certain manner ... how one can succeed ... et cetera et cetera ... [it] will give us the directions."

The BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) star also had a message for his haters, who were trying to run a dubious narrative against him.

"If you guys can't understand all of this, please open your eyes" - BGMI star Alpha Clasher's advice to haters

When Alpha Clasher left Hydra a while back, he received unjustifiable hate from a section of his followers. Recently, trolls became active again when they learned about him opting for 8bit as a "talent management agency."

However, the BGMI content creator made it quite clear that being a part of 8bit doesn't mean he has joined S8UL and asked the haters to understand his side, as he claimed (translated from Hindi):

"It doesn't mean that I have joined S8UL or it doesn't ... I don't know why people can't comprehend. Hopefully, people understand everything. There's still time to join an org. You guys will get to know about the details slowly. We have just sorted our management part because a brand management agency is also very important in a creator's life. If you guys can't understand all this, please open your eyes, freshen up, and look around you instead of [imitates swiping] moving your thumb upwards."

Alpha Clasher asked his followers and haters to grow up and stop fuelling unnecessary hatred.

Poll : 0 votes