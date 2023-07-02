iQOO BGMI Pro Series Finals Day 2: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

OR Esports acquired the prime spot with 103 points after Day 2 of the iQOO BGMI Pro Series Finale. Gujarat Tigers, displaying consistency throughout their 12 matches, captured second place with 99 points. Meanwhile, Gods Reign, who signed numerous former TSM athletes, finished third with 97 points. Orangutan and GodLike Esports demonstrated a few great games on Day 2, taking fourth and fifth places with 85 and 84 points, respectively.

With 67 points, Team Soul ranked ninth on the overall scoreboard, followed by 8Bit. Meanwhile, Team XSpark collected 40 points and currently holds the 14th position.

Securing 23 eliminations in 12 matches, Admino from OR grabbed the pole spot in the Kill Leaderboard, followed by Eggy (22) and NinjaJod (21). Notably, Jonathan and Aquanox have posted 19 eliminations each.

iQOO BGMI Pro Series Finale Day 2 results

Team Soul started the penultimate day with a bang, grabbing an emphatic 17-kill Chicken Dinner in the first game. Akshat was the star player, with eight finishes. Notably, Orangutan, Gods Reign, and Gladiators earned 10 points each. On the other side, GodLike, 7SEA, and Insane didn’t clinch a single point.

GodLike ranked fifth after Day 2 in Pro Series (Image via iQOO)

Orangutan Gaming fought exceptionally well in the eighth zone of the second game, posting a fantastic five-kill Chicken Dinner. Saumraj-led Entity accumulated 13 points, while Team Soul plundered 12 before being eliminated by Gujarat Tigers.

OR Esports, led by BGMI pro Jelly, pulled off a thrilling victory with 10 frags in the third match. With the help of four eliminations, Gods Reign claimed 10 points, while GodLike and Xpark took seven points each. On the other hand, Soul, Entity, and Orangutan, the top three performers of the previous game, had a poor showing.

7SEA Esports clinched the fourth fixture with eight frags. Gladiators Esports and Gujarat Tigers also exhibited a strong run to accrue 14 points each, while 8Bit and OR Esports secured 12 and 10 points, respectively.

BGMI Pro Series Finals overall rankings after Day 2 (Image via iQOO)

Team Insane made a solid comeback in the fifth encounter scoring 23 points in thumping fashion. Gujarat Tigers yet again displayed dominance and posted 17 points. Revenge and GodLike ensured 12 and nine points, respectively.

The sixth match belonged to GodLike Esports, who amassed 26 points, including 16 finishes. BGMI star Jonathan dismissed five players in this battle. Meanwhile, Orangutan and Entity managed to get 16 and 11 points, respectively.

