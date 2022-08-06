Is BGMI server working right now? Game’s server status after ban in India

A jaw-dropping turn of events on July 28 witnessed BGMI getting removed from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This was a huge shock to the entire Indian gaming community as the game was reaching new milestones in terms of downloads as well as viewership in esports tournaments and scrims.

Google and Apple removed the game following the orders of the Indian Government. However, since many popular streamers have shifted to other games, many players were curious if the game could still be played.

BGMI's servers are still working even after the game has been removed from virtual stores in the country

Battlegrounds Mobile India became one of the most popular action games in the Indian gaming market before it was delisted from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The incident has curbed the future of esports in the country.

It has been more than a week since the original announcement, and several statements from Krafton and BGMI influencers (including MEITY) have given players an ounce of hope. Quite shockingly, however, Android and iOS users who have the game installed on their devices can still log in and play the game without any hindrances.

This is due to the fact that the game's servers are still active. This has also paved the path for several top-tier tournaments and scrims to be organized online. Various popular streamers like Dynamo and NinjaJOD were also seen streaming the game.

Players and fans playing the game are waiting for an official statement from MEITY regarding the issue.

However, the delisting of the BR title has brought in-game UC purchases to an abrupt halt. Users are restricted from spending any money on the game until further notice. Yet those who already have UC stored in their account can still spend it to purchase various cosmetics and other items.

Previously, during the PUBG Mobile ban in India, a notice was issued by the Government of India stating that the game was banned in the country. However, the servers were only taken down a few months after the ban. However, this time around, the government is yet to officially announce that the game is banned. The game has only been removed from the virtual stores, and it remains to be seen how exactly the situation develops.

Players will simply have to wait to find out what happens. The game could make a comeback soon or get totally banned in the country.

Krafton's statement following BGMI's removal from the Play Store and App Store

Krafton Inc. is working hard to make the popular battle royale title available to Indian users once again. Krafton India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, recently remarked on the company's commitment to developing India's esports and gaming ecosystem.

Thanking users for their continuous love and support, he mentioned that Krafton would focus on establishing communication and resolving the issue as soon as possible.

Sohn requested that BGMI players and fans remain patient and wait for further notice from the company.

It looks like even Krafton hasn't fully acknowledged the fact that the game is permanently banned but only that it has been removed from stores.

