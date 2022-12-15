Jevel's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube income, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has contributed significantly to the meteoric rise of esports and gaming in India. The game is played by millions across the country daily. Due to its popularity, many young players in the country have begun creating BGMI-based content on various streaming platforms, making a name for themselves in the process.

Aman "Jevel" Maurya is a renowned YouTuber whose gameplay videos have become viral on the internet. While other content creators portray their great weapon skills and clutches, Jevel took a rather risky path by showcasing his failures in the game. This made him stand out from the rest, as millions of viewers found him relatable.

Details about BGMI YouTuber Jevel that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Jevel's BGMI ID can use this code — 55553613371 — or his IGN, ItzJevel, to find his profile.

Jevel is currently the leader of the clan he created - JEVELOFFICIAL. Fans can send him clan requests to get a chance to play with him. Since he plays classic matches to create content, fans might even feature in his videos.

Seasonal stats and rank

Jevel is currently ranked Ace in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 4266 points. He is expected to reach the Ace Master tier in the next few days.

Jevel's has great stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India C3S7 (Image via Krafton)

The YouTuber has participated in 124 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in only seven matchups (with a paltry win rate of 5.6%) and has helped his team reach the top 10 in 71 matches.

Jevel has dealt a total damage of 104381.3 and an average damage of 841.8. He has also managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 4.77 and has outplayed 592 enemies.

His improved fragging skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 18.2 with 108 headshots. On average, he has survived 12.1 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Jevel's best outing came in a match where he garnered 16 finishes, with 2995 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Jevel's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were collected while writing the article and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Jevel's main source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 819k subscribers. The rank pusher has uploaded 1117 BGMI gameplay videos to the channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Aman has earned $1.1k - $18k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 44 lakh video views during the same period. These stats highlight his popularity as a content creator.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was suspended by the MeitY under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Hence, players in the country are urged not to play the blocked BR game.

